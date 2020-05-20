The ‘Lost’ finale at 10: Why viewers loved and hated ‘The End’

In the end, it was a Shephard — two of them, actually — who led the lost flock home. Ten years ago this week, the hit ABC series, Lost, brought it’s time-and-reality hopping narrative to a conclusion in the super-sized series finale, appropriately titled “The End.” The final moments of the final episode feature the show’s hero, Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox), reuniting with his fellow Oceanic Flight 815 castaways in a heavenly dimension as they prepare to move on to whatever realm lies beyond death. “Where are we going?” Jack asks his father, Christian Shephard (John Terry), whose specter had haunted him throughout Lost’s six-season run, which is currently streaming in its entirety on Hulu. “Let’s go find out,” Papa Shephard replies. At that point, father and son take their place in pews surrounded by the entire cast — even those who died early in the show’s run — and they collectively step into the light.

That may sound final, but “The End” turned out to be just the beginning of the debate over Lost’s place in the pantheon of all-time TV greats. Certainly, the show’s 2004 premiere was a seismic pop culture event, with action that rivaled big-screen blockbusters and ratings to match. Lost also launched the careers of future Marvel star Evangeline Lilly, as well as Josh Holloway, Naveen Andrews and Yunjin Kim, and propelled co-creator J.J. Abrams from television to feature film franchises like Mission: Impossible and Star Wars. Meanwhile, the sprawling mythology and carefully-wrapped mystery boxes developed by showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse — who took the reins of the series after Abrams departed, and wrote the last episode — proved perfectly timed to the advent of the internet, which embraced the show with an almost religious fervor and spurred other networks to develop short-lived Lost clones like The Event and FlashForward.

Christian Shephard (John Terry) and Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox) reunite in the afterlife in the final moments of the series finale of Lost. (Photo: Mario Perez / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Like all shooting stars, though, Lost eventually fell to Earth. Subsequent seasons wrestled with creative dead-ends (Nikki and Paulo say hello), early exits (farewell Mr. Eko, we hardly knew ye) and a growing pile of unanswered questions. Heading into the series finale, Cuse and Lindelof all but acknowledged there was no way they’d be able to craft an ending that paid off every plot thread and satisfied every viewer. “We have to have the answers to the mysteries so that there is something to work towards, but what we don’t have are the stories,” Lindelof told Wired magazine in April 2010 about their approach to plotting the show. “J.K. Rowling can sit down and say, ‘Here’s how Harry Potter’s parents were killed, and here’s who killed them,’ but how am I going to reveal that information to the audience in the most emotionally impactful way? So we know what we want to do, but we have very little idea of how and when we’re going to do it.”

What the duo decided to do was to design a finale that emphasizes character over mystery. “The End” plays out in two realities: the mysterious island where mystical forces and weird science live side-by-side, as well as the “Flash sideways” timeline where Jack and the rest of the castaways were back in the real world, albeit leading different lives than what we saw in the flashback sequences that were a major part of previous seasons. The island-based sequences are explicitly devoted to tying up some, though not all of the loose ends: Jack has a final confrontation with the Man in Black, currently housed in the body of John Locke (Terry O’Quinn); Hurley (Jorge Garcia) becomes the new protector of the island, with Ben Linus (Michael Emerson) as his sidekick; and pilot Frank Lapidus (Jeff Fahey) gets everyone else — including Kate (Lilly), Sawyer (Holloway) and Claire (Emilie de Ravin) — the heck out of dodge. As the plane soars away from the island, a mortally wounded Jack watches it depart from his final resting place as his eyes close, a direct nod to the first shot of the first episode.