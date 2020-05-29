The MAGA Masks Bringing Americans Together

Since nearly the start of the Covid-19 crisis, mask-wearing has been a political hot-button issue, and a roiling front in the liberal-vs.-conservative culture wars. Trump himself pointedly refuses to wear a face covering in public, despite his own administration’s recommendations for Americans to wear them. Last week, the governor of North Dakota—a Republican—choked up as he begged constituents to be kind, not cruel, to people wearing masks. But Etsy’s Trump-themed masks, whose slogans range from “MAGA” to “Trump 2020” to “Gun Owners for Trump,” have done brisk sales. They’ve fueled mom-and-pop businesses during the shutdown. And they may be playing a role in getting all of America—divided as it remains—on board with a collective social distancing tool.

All spring, business has been booming for mask-makers of all stripes. Walmart and Target sell utilitarian masks on their websites. High-end designers sell luxe masks for more than $50 apiece. One artist in New Orleans peddles sequined masks with a hole to fit a drinking straw. And when Etsy put out the call for mask-makers, the response from sellers was thunderous. According to an Etsy spokesperson, more than 60,000 sellers on the platform are now producing masks and similar items; they collectively sold 12 million face coverings in April alone.

Etsy is a place where entrepreneurial spirit meets oddball individualism, and there are masks on the site to suit every kind of expression: everything from floral prints to tartan plaid to anime monster mouths. Some masks, predictably, are tiny billboards for liberal political candidates and causes: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Medicare for All, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. But few are as rich in irony—or self-aware defiance—as the ones that say “Make America Great Again.”

In recent weeks, science has increasingly confirmed the public-health value of masks when social distancing isn’t possible because they can reduce the spread of virus particles, keeping sick or asymptomatic people from infecting others. But many Trump supporters are doing their own risk assessments, and they bristle at the perception of liberal-media fearmongering. “Like any activity we Americans take part in there is an inherent risk of getting sick or hurt,” says Kristin Long, a sales representative from Skippack, Pennsylvania. She bought four pro-Trump masks from another Etsy site, to wear in places where masks are required—which in her state, is all public places .

As they grudgingly follow requirements, some Trump supporters say, a mask with Trump branding somehow eases the blow. Like a MAGA hat, it also invites a reaction, signaling membership in a controversial tribe. (That could be why, as a campaign spokesperson confirmed, the Trump campaign plans to hand out branded masks to supporters: “It’s a good way to stay safe and show your support for the president at the same time.”)

When Howard wears her own Trump 2020 mask in public, she draws everything from compliments to side-eye scorn. “Nobody has said anything to me that’s derogatory directly,” she says, “but I do get some people shaking their heads and disgusted looks or whatever.” Some commenters on her Etsy site have called her a racist. She doesn’t respond. “It’s their freedom of speech,” she says, “which is what I’m about.”

Indeed, many Trump-mask wearers I talked to said they bought their masks to make a statement—while hedging their bets on personal safety. “We’re educated conservatives who are supporting our country and our president while trying to stay safe,” said Erin Hay Curtis, 49, a business manager in Nashville, who ordered masks that say “Trump” and “MAGA 2020” for her husband and a friend.

Curtis says she doesn’t mind if Trump himself doesn’t wear a mask. “Frankly he and his people get tested so much that I’d feel safer around him not wearing a mask than being around anyone else wearing one,” she wrote to me on Etsy’s messaging platform. “I support anyone’s decision to wear or not wear one.”

Many Trump mask wearers describe themselves that way—less anti-mask than pro-personal liberty. To them, a top-down directive is an overblown intrusion, but choosing to wear a mask can be a reasonable act.

And some enterprising mask-makers are betting that more Trump supporters will come around to that choice if it they can sport their favorite branding in the process. How to encourage the voluntary use of masks has been a public-health conundrum, and psychologists suggest that scolding and shaming are unlikely to change behavior . Some mask advocates, who also happen to be Trump fans, may have found a better way.

Matt Carl is one of them. A startup COO with an ear for publicity, he decided to sell pro-Trump masks early in the shutdown, after reading about mask use in countries that had managed to control their Covid-19 outbreaks. “I thought a good way to get Trump supporters into wearing masks would be to put the Trump slogan and logo on there,” Carl told me by phone from Philadelphia. He also spied a business opportunity: “It’s a good community to market towards, because there’s so much passion behind it.”

His hunch seems to be correct; since mid-April, Carl has sold nearly 3,000 MAGA and Trump masks for $19.99 apiece on his website, Trump2020masks.com . He seeded demand with a sponsored post on the Babylon Bee, a kind of Christian version of The Onion, with a photoshopped picture of CNN reporter Jim Acosta in a “Make America Great Again” mask. (“There’s no better way to protect against coronavirus and trigger libs than a MAGA mask,” the ad read.) He also sent a prototype to Austen Fletcher, a conservative YouTuber who goes by the moniker “Fleccas.”

Fletcher wore the “Trump 2020” mask in a May 4 video , as he interviewed protesters of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home orders. (Some of the protesters wore masks and some didn’t; Fletcher’s own mask sometimes covered his mouth and nose, and sometimes dangled over his chin.) A Los Angeles resident named Adam, 31, saw the video and placed an order. A Trump fan in the overwhelmingly-liberal entertainment industry, he says he and his friends are intent on wearing MAGA paraphernalia outside, at least in certain L.A. neighborhoods. “We want to change the culture and make it acceptable to … accept people who may disagree with you,” he told me by phone. But he also understands why masks are useful, even if he chafes at the burdens of a shutdown: “You need to respect people’s boundaries and respect the fact that this is serious.”

That marriage of defiance and compliance has fueled sales for Shaun Ezell, who has been selling pro-Trump “neck gaiters”—cylindrical face coverings used by hikers and runners—on the Etsy shop for patriotic outdoorsy gear that he runs with his wife. Ezell first answered Etsy’s call for masks with a gaiter that said “Make America Healthy Again.” Someone requested a straight-up MAGA gaiter, and the merchandise took off. Many of his customers are women, he says, whose husbands thought masks, and found the gaiters to be a palatable alternative.

Ezell is a Trump supporter, too, but he accepted Newsom’s play-it-safe approach at the start of the crisis. His wife is a nurse, and he was grateful that the health care system didn’t become overwhelmed. “As far as mask wearing is concerned, if it helps limit the spread I don’t understand why people are fighting it,” he wrote to me on Etsy’s messaging platform. “I do want to get back to work myself and I imagine things would move much quicker if everyone was able to come together on the simple things like this.”

So he views his MAGA gaiters as a way to bring more Trump supporters into the fold. “We are just trying to promote some positivity and unity to our fellow Americans during this tough time,” he says.

MAGA gear is an unlikely vessel for national unity, but then, these are desperate days.