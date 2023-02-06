The Malaysia BNPL Market is expected to contribute ~$3.0 Bn by 2027F owing to Entry of Global Players, Partnerships and Changing Demographics: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysia BNPL Market is at growing stage and has a consolidated market with about 5-6 major players capturing large portion of the market. Atome is the market leader.

The population of Malaysia is becoming more tech-savvy which will drive the adoption of technology and hence, BNPL services in the country.

is becoming more tech-savvy which will drive the adoption of technology and hence, BNPL services in the country. E-commerce will continue to drive the majority of revenue for BNPL industry due to increasing popularity of E-Commerce among the population.

Central and Eastern Malaysia will continue to attract more investment with Pahang aiming to become leading state in business activity and Selangor attracting more investors by having highly skilled labor.

Entry of Global BNPL Players: The Malaysian BNPL industry has become one of the most attractive markets in the Southeast Asian region. As a result, global BNPL platforms are considering to extend their product offerings for consumers in the country. In Singapore and Malaysia alone, the firm is expecting the BNPL market to grow significantly by 2025. In these two Southeast Asian countries, the firm is looking at the target market for bigger ticket installment plans. Notably, in New Zealand and Australia, the firm has partnered with 5,000 merchants.

Emerging New Players: Malaysian BNPL Market is expected to grow over the coming years and thus, new players are entering the market intending to gain market share in the already competitive but growing BNPL industry. Shop Back Pay Later, the BNPL feature, integrates the services of Hoolah acquired by firm in 2021. The entry of these new players into the BNPL sector is expected to further drive competition and innovation in Malaysia and assist in the growth of the market.

E-Commerce driving market: E-commerce will continue to drive the majority of revenue for BNPL industry due to increasing popularity of E-Commerce among the population. As more vendors adopt BNPL services, it will lead to increase in traction for BNPL Players in E-Commerce earning them more revenues. Rise of new segments like Automotive, Insurance etc. will reduce the share of E-commerce in BNPL.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Malaysia BNPL Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by Digitalization, Rising Tech-Savvy Population, Increasing M&A Deals, Partnerships between BNPL players“ by Ken Research observed that BNPL Market is an emergent BNPL Market in Malaysia at a growing stage from the economic crisis after pandemic. The Entry of Global BNPL Players, Strategic Partnerships along with government initiatives is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a 38.5% CAGR during 2022-2027F owing to the rise in economy of the country, increasing young population and new government policies.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

Malaysia BNPL Market

By Mode Of Payment

Online

Offline

By End-users

E-Commerce Retail

Consumer Electronics

Food Aggregators

Travel Aggregators

Others

By Geography

Kuala Lumpur

Selangor

Sabah

Sarawak

Others

By Age Group

18-30

30-40

40-50

Above 50

Key Target Audience:-

Bankers and associations

Government associations

Corporates

Investment firms

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Fintech companies

Venture capitalists

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

· Historical Period: 2019-2022P

2019-2022P · Base Year: 2022P

2022P · Forecast Period: 2022P-2027F

Companies Covered:-

Atome

MY IOU

Shopback

Split

Grab’s Pay Later

Pace

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Global Overview of Buy Now Pay Later Industry

Ecosystem and Value Chain of Malaysia BNPL Market

Market Size of Buy Now Pay Later Industry in Malaysia

Market Segmentation of Buy Now Pay Later Industry in Malaysia

SWOT Analysis and Growth Drivers of Malaysia BNPL Market

Trends and Challenges of Malaysia BNPL Market

Demand Side Analysis and Supply Side Analysis

Competition Framework of Malaysia BNPL Market

Future Outlook of Future Outlook

Case Study and Analyst Recommendations

