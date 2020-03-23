‘The Mandalorian’ Season Two Will Feature the Long-Awaited Appearance of a Fan-Favorite Character

Alright Star Wars fans, you might be tiding yourself over with Disney+’s The Clone Wars animated series, but listen up: We’re T-minus seven-ish months until the return of The Mandalorian. That means, somewhere out there, there’s a Baby Yoda puppet doing some dangerously cute things, most of which will definitely be memed into oblivion. (For the record: I welcome that.)

Since Season One wrapped up in December, we’ve seen small bits of news, photos, and casting news (including the return of an animated-series fan-favorite) steadily coming out of production on the next season. Add them up, and we have a fairly clear idea of what Mando and his green friend will be up to next fall—and it sounds even more exciting than their Season One hijinks. Here’s everything we know about The Mandalorian Season Two so far.

Disney

When is The Mandalorian coming back for Season Two?

This one’s easy. You really think Disney was going to wait too long before dropping more episodes of its flagship show? (Aside from High School Musical: The Musical, of course.) Jon Favreau, the executive producer of The Mandalorian, first announced via Twitter and Instagram that Season Two will debut Fall 2020. And in early February, Disney CEO Bob Iger pinned the release date to October 2020. Though, it’s worth noting that there has been no word as to whether or not the coronavirus pandemic has affected the production of The Mandalorian.

We’ll get to that World of Warcraft-looking alien in a bit here.

What is The Mandalorian Season Two going to be about?

In the least Disney-era Star Wars fashion possible, The Mandalorian staved off the urge to cameo or tease, instead giving us a straight-up plot description of Season Two during the finale.

About three-fourths of the way through Episode 8, Mando and his crew run into the Armorer—who we learn is working to save the remains of the Mandalorian clan, which was just recently wiped out by Stormtroopers. When she catches up with Mando, the Armorer engraves a symbol on the bounty hunter’s armor—one that symbolizes his next mission, showing that Mando and Baby Yoda are a two-person clan now. The Armorer says, “Until it is of age or reunited with its own kind, you are as its father. This is the way.”

Lucasfilm

The Armorer tasks Mando with what’ll likely be a galaxy-spanning quest: Return Baby Yoda to the Yoda people, even if the Jedi are “sorcerers” and enemies of the Mandaorians, as she tells him.

There’s your A plot for Season Two. B plot? You don’t cast Giancarlo Esposito as a big bad and give him two episodes of action. In the closing moments of the finale, Moff Gideon, (the Imperial officer hellbent on taking Baby Yoda away from Space Dad) crashes his fighter into the desert—and cuts his way out with a freaking Darksaber.

Considering the Darksaber was first created by a Mandalorian, you can expect The Mandalorian’s next batch of episodes to unpack the motivations and background of Gideon—who, considering the sweet weapon, is a force-sensitive Mandalorian.

Lucasfilm

Will Season Two return to any established Star Wars locations, or reintroduce any original trilogy or animated series characters?

In late March, we received our first bit of major Mandalorian news in months: Rosario Dawson is set to play the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano, a fan-favorite character from the Star Wars: Rebels and Clone Wars series. Days before the casting, we wrote that her return to Clone Wars meant that she would likely become a player in the Star Wars Disney+ shows—and that turned out to be exactly the case. So you can look forward to Anakin Skywalker’s padawan likely showing up to give Mando and his crew a much-needed, Force-using hand against Moff Gideon.

Now, let’s revisit that bruiser of a Star Wars creature Favreau showed in his Season Two announcement posts. I know there’s been a lot of Star Wars in the world recently, but think back to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The alien in Favreau’s photos is a Gamorrean—AKA the same species as the guards in Jabba the Hutt’s palace.

Considering the big ol’ slug was killed in Return of the Jedi, there are only a couple ways The Mandalorian could revisit Jabba’s corner of the galaxy for Season Two. Most likely, considering The Mandalorian takes place five years after Return of the Jedi, Favreau could be looking to explore what happened to Jabba’s criminal empire after his death. Considering Mando’s already deep in the same shady underworld, it’s not hard to imagine him running into the Michael Corleone of the Hutt family.

And if that’s not enough of a tease, Deadline reported that “Insiders have hinted that several established characters from the Skywalker saga’s feature films mythology will make appearances” in Season Two.