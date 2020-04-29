‘The Masked Singer’: All The Top Clues & Hints About The Identity Of The Talented Turtle

The Turtle is one of the most talented celebrities on ‘The Masked Singer’ and his identity remains a mystery. Before the all-new episode, we’re rounding up the major clues about the one and only Turtle.



The Turtle will be taking the stage during the April 29 episode of The Masked Singer in the episode Battle of Sixes. He’s got one incredible voice and has performed covers of songs by Shawn Mendes, James Bay, Seal, and more. However, his identity is still under wraps. His cryptic clues have made it a little more difficult to determine the celebrity underneath the Turtle costume.

The Turtle has revealed that he was surrounded by “hungry newcomers” at the start of his career and felt like everyone was fighting “tooth and nail for the dream.” He admits that he’s “hardcore about being the best at everything” but says he’s “not a danger.” The Turtle also told the panelists that he’s not known for just one thing. Sounds like the Turtle is a man of many talents!

In one of his clue packages, the Turtle held a surfboard. A chalkboard image was also shown with the repeating line of “Don’t Rave Ever At My School -Turtle.” He told panelist Nicole Scherzinger that he once spent the morning with her. The celebrity panelists have guessed a number of stars including Drew Lachey, Brian Littrell, Nick Lachey, and Chris Evans.

However, fans believe the Turtle is most likely Jesse McCartney or Joey McIntyre. Jesse got his start in the boy band Dream Street, which is what the first letter of the Turtle’s chalkboard sentence spells. Jesse also starred in the short-lived teen series Summerland, which could be why the Turtle featured a surfboard in one of his clue videos. However, Joey could also be the Turtle. In one clue package, the Turtle grills up some burgers. This could be a subtle nod to Joey’s New Kids on the Block bandmate Donnie Wahlberg, one of the co-owners of Wahlburgers. The Turtle mentioned “Step by Step” in a clue package, and that’s the name of an NKOTB song. The Masked Singer season 3 airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on FOX.