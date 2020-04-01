‘The Masked Singer’ donates 10,000 N95 masks to New York hospitals

Up until very recently, the word “mask” was associated with fun phenomena, like Halloween and Fox’s costumed singing competition The Masked Singer. But sadly, nowadays a mask is more commonly thought of as a crucial and often tragically unavailable medical supply.

So on Wednesday afternoon, The Masked Singer got serious, with judge (and former physician) Ken Jeong making a special announcement.

“Hi, this is Ken Jeong. Fox and The Masked Singer have purchased 10,000 FDA-approved N95 surgical masks. They arrived in New York yesterday, and will be delivered to hospitals in dire need of equipment. On behalf of everybody on The Masked Singer, we are sending all of our love, thoughts, and best wishes to all effected by the coronavirus, a.k.a. COVID-19. Stay safe and healthy. Love you,” Jeong said in a video posted to the show’s official Twitter page.

Unlike some TV talent shows that have been forced to go on hiatus to coronavirus concerns, Season 3 of The Masked Singer, which completed taping earlier this year, is still airing as usual, thus providing self-quarantined viewers with some much-needed escapist entertainment. Its “Super Nine” semifinals kick off tonight, Wednesday, on Fox.

For the latest news on the evolving coronavirus outbreak, follow along here. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

