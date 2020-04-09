‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A Model & Former KarJenner BFF Is Revealed As The Kangaroo

The masked singers went head-to-head in stellar face-offs during the April 8 episode. At the end of the episode, the Kangaroo was revealed and the other masked singers moved on to the Battle of the Sixes!

Four of the remaining masked singer are facing off during the April 8 episode of The Masked Singer. The loser of each face-off will head to the big, bad smackdowns and perform for one last chance to make it to the Battle of the Sixes. Yvette Nicole Brown is joining the celebrity panelists this week. The first face-off is between the Night Angel and Kangaroo.

The Night Angel performs Shania Twain’s “Man, I Feel Like A Woman” and Kangaroo sings “No Air” by Jordin Sparks. This week, the masked singers are revealing a set of clues in a “suitcase.” Inside the Night Angel’s bag is a crown, ostrich, snowglobe, and bee. The Night Angel guesses include Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer, and Vanessa Williams.

The Kangaroo features a turntable, a ship in a bottle, red lipstick, and Big Ben in her bag. She tells the panelists that this is the “first time I’ve ever sung in front of anyone.” The panelists guess La La Anthony, Keira Knightley, and Blac Chyna. The winner of this face-off: Night Angel!

The Astronaut and Turtle’s face-off is next. The Astronaut performs first and sings “If I Can’t Have You” by Shawn Mendes. In his bag, he includes a plane, the White House, an accordion, and a light bulb. The guesses include Ben Platt, Seth Green, and Austin Mahone.

The Turtle sings James Bay’s “Let It Go.” His bag includes cologne, an arrow, a glove, gavel, and passport. One of the tags on the luggage reads, “Never Keep Open This Bag.” The panelists interpret this as a possible New Kids on the Block clue. The panelists guess Adam Lambert, Joey McIntyre, and Niall Horan. The winner of this face-off: Turtle.

This means that the Kangaroo and Astronaut are headed to the Smackdown. The Kangaroo sings “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer and the Astronaut performs NSYNC’s “Bye, Bye, Bye.” The masked singer going home this week is the Kangaroo. The Kangaroo is none other than… JORDYN WOODS!