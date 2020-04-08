‘The Masked Singer’: The Top Clues About The Identity Of The Kangaroo

‘The Masked Singer’ season 3 is continuing and the masked celebrities will be going head-to-head in the ultimate face-off on April 8. The Kangaroo is still a mystery, so we’re narrowing down the major clues about her identity.

There are still 8 masked celebrities left on The Masked Singer and the Kangaroo remains a fan favorite. The Kangaroo will be taking the stage again during the April 8 episode for the signature Masked Singer smackdown. From the very beginning, the Kangaroo has had us all captivated by her story. She’s performed renditions of hit songs by Rihanna, Robyn, and The Dixie Chicks. The clues about her identity that have kept us guessing week after week.

First and foremost, the Kangaroo is a “survivor.” She revealed in one of her clue packages that she “recently lost a person who held [her] family’s heart together” and then “found [herself] in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.” However, she has vowed to “bounce back.” She says she has to “fight for [her] family and show them that bullies never win.”

In another clue package, the Kangaroo played basketball against a group of men with the number 23 on their jerseys. She also admitted that she’s a role model for her “little roo,” which could mean a child or a sibling. The Kangaroo has showcased a model airplane in her clue package and an angel figurine on the floor. The Kangaroo has a younger brother, who said that she was “a bit of a drama queen in her teenage years” but was the “glue that held us all together” when tragedy struck.

Tatyana Ali, Monica, Jordin Sparks, and Jordyn Woods are among the top guesses for the Kangaroo. However, Jordyn Woods is the most popular choice for the Kangaroo. Given her drama with the Kardashians for the past year and the fact that she recently lost her father in 2017 from cancer, the clues are really leading to Jordyn. The Masked Singer season 3 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.