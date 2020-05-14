‘The Matrix 4′ Adds Eight Extra Weeks to Production Shutdown Due to Pandemic

Production of The Matrix 4 is hoping to be up and running again by early July.

The cast of Lana Wachowski’s fourth installment of the franchise has signed on for eight-week extensions to keep the actors on hold until at least July 6, Variety reports.

Filming originally started back in February in San Francisco, before moving to Berlin in early March for the completion of its shoot. However, cameras never started rolling in Europe because the pandemic shut down production.

The Matrix 4 will star Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Yahya Abdul Mateen, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff.

The flick is set to be released on May 21, 2021, but it remains to be seen whether the delay in production will result in a later release date.