The Medical Display Revolution: How It Will Change Healthcare and Generate $4.3 Billion by 2034

Demand surges for stylish, portable displays, driving a market revolution. Invest now to lead in mobility, space optimization, and seamless workflows. Explore our report for insights and win big!

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The medical display market size is poised to cross US$ 2.6 billion in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 4.3 billion by 2034. The medical display market is projected to thrive at a staggering CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2034.

Request Exclusive Sample Report: Medical Display Industry Strategic Insights, https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18075

The rise of ultra-thin and lightweight medical displays responds to the industry’s demand for stylish, portable solutions that maximize space and handling. Companies who invest in designing and manufacturing such displays establish themselves as leaders in fulfilling the changing needs of healthcare facilities. This development is consistent with the industry’s emphasis on space efficiency, mobility, and simplicity of integration across several clinical contexts. Manufacturers promoting ultra-thin and lightweight screens can appeal to healthcare organizations looking for solutions that increase flexibility, streamline workflows, and increase comprehensive operational efficiency.

Manufacturers have a strategic opportunity to provide customized medical displays for remote consultations due to the growing popularity of telemedicine. Creating screens that are ideal for cooperative diagnostics and smooth video conferencing puts companies in a position to seize a particular niche. This fits nicely with the industry’s trend toward decentralized healthcare delivery, enabling businesses to provide innovative solutions that improve virtual patient-physician contact and guarantee revenue growth and market competitiveness in the quickly developing telehealth sector.

Advanced data analytics, business intelligence technologies, and medical displays give organizations a unique chance to provide all-inclusive solutions. These screens give medical professionals useful information gleaned from medical imaging data. By enabling data-driven decision-making, companies can establish themselves as valuable collaborators in enhancing operational effectiveness, enhancing patient outcomes, and supporting the healthcare sector’s wider objectives of utilizing data to improve healthcare provision and resource management.

“The medical display market operates in a dynamic environment where success requires strategic agility. Regulatory alignment, cooperative alliances, and customer-centric innovation are key factors. Maintaining an acute emphasis on customer-centric strategy, ongoing technological innovation, and regulatory compliance is essential for navigating this quickly evolving industry. To remain competitive and meet the changing demands of the healthcare industry, companies operating in this field need to adopt these characteristics proactively.” Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from the Medical Display Market Report

The global medical display market size expanded at a 6.8% CAGR through 2034.

The desktop segment is projected to rise at a 5.0% CAGR through 2034.

The 22.9 inches segment is expected to develop at a 4.8% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in the United States is projected to rise at a 5.6% CAGR through 2034.

is projected to rise at a 5.6% CAGR through 2034. The market size in Japan is anticipated to develop at a 6.5% CAGR through 2034.

is anticipated to develop at a 6.5% CAGR through 2034. The market size in the United Kingdom is estimated to surge at a 4.3% CAGR through 2034.

is estimated to surge at a 4.3% CAGR through 2034. The market size in South Korea is expected to increase at a 3.1% CAGR through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The medical display market is exceptionally competitive, with industry players like Barco and Eizo prioritizing innovation and worldwide reach. Startups add diversity by offering specific solutions. Technological improvements, strategic partnerships, and worldwide expansion are all important considerations. To address the demands of the healthcare industry, businesses prioritize high-quality displays, distinctiveness, and customer happiness via proactive after-sales services.

Key Players in the Medical Display Market

Barco NV

Eizo Corporation

Sony Corporation

NDS Surgical Imaging

Totoku Electric Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Buy Now and get instant access to the most comprehensive and up-to-date report on the key players in your industry.

Recent Developments

In October 2023, Jusha Medical introduced the C820G, an 8MP color diagnostic monitor. The C820, a new generation of 8MP medical displays, employs industry-leading display technology with superior resolution, brightness, and color depth.

In May 2023, LG Electronics (LG) launched a 31.5-inch diagnostic monitor with an IPS Black display. The 32HQ713D is LG’s first medical monitor with IPS Black technology.

Medical Display Market Segmentation

By Device:

Desktop

Mobile

All in one

By Panel Size:

Up to 22.9 inches

23.0 to 26.9 inches

27.0 to 41.9 inches

Above 42 inches

By Resolution:

Up to 2 Mp

2.1 to 4 Mp

4.1 to 8 Mp

Above 8 Mp

By Application:

Multi-Modality

Digital Pathology

Radiology

Surgical

Mammography

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) Japan

Request to Access the Detail Research Methodology from here!

About the Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage in the Healthcare Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting service provider, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, the U.S., and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-medical-display-revolution-how-it-will-change-healthcare-and-generate-4-3-billion-by-2034–302062074.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

