‘The Mersh’ looks at options

When the government announced pubs and restaurants would no longer be able to operate in March, the Commercial Hotel had a fridge full of stock. Overnight they lost the ability to sell that stock and with it the entirety of their turnover. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Fourteen staff remain employed thanks to the JobKeeper program. But because of how the system works they are yet to receive a payment from the government. IN OTHER NEWS: Co-owner Gary Lasky said by the end of this week, the business would have paid about $60,000 in wages out of their own pocket. “We have kept 14 staff on, which all have been paid the $1500 a fortnight,” he said. “We have paid two lots of fortnight payments and we have another one due this week.” That money will eventually be reimbursed by the federal government. Now as restrictions begin to ease ‘The Mersh’ is preparing to test the viability of operating for 10 customers at a time. Mr Lasky isn’t too optimistic it will work but said they had to try everything in order to survive. “The problem we have got with only 10 seated clients in the venue is that we have heat pumps to run, we have deep fryers, gas cookers all that sort of stuff that needs to be run and we can only serve 10 people at a time,” he said. “I will be surprised if it is viable at all. “I will pretty much be hoping we can do a little bit to cover some of our costs.” The pub has been offering takeaway since closing and will continue to do so but Mr Lasky said that was only making a little bit of money. He said they were doing all they can but the situation is out of their hands. “All we can do is abide by what we have to do to make it a safe place and try to keep everything under control,” Mr Lasky said. Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

