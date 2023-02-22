The Mid-Atlantic ADA Center Sets Exciting Agenda for 2023

Organization provides technical assistance, information, guidance, and training on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for DC, DE, MD, PA, VA, and WV

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Mid-Atlantic ADA Center, a member of the National Network of ADA Centers, is pleased to share the details of its agenda for 2023.

The organization will launch new initiatives and continue successful programs, building on its 26-year history as the region’s leading source for training, information, and free technical assistance on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for people in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

The Center works closely with the Mid-Atlantic Assistive Technology (AT) Consortium, which includes the six AT projects in the region. The AT Champions project, a new program developed by the Pennsylvania Initiative on AT (PIAT, or “TechOWL“), will use a peer-to-peer approach to reach young people with disabilities from disengaged populations and show them how AT can support them in the community and the workplace.

A flexible package of content tools, including social media posts, TikTok videos, Instagram stories, customizable group presentation material, and conversational coaching will help AT Champions make connections, spread the word about the benefits of AT, and empower their communities.

“As the ADA enters its 33rd year in 2023, our entire Mid-Atlantic ADA Center team is honored to serve neighbors in the mid-Atlantic region with new projects, while continuing to provide information dissemination, training, and free technical assistance around the rights and responsibilities of citizens, businesses, and public entities under this critical civil rights law,” said Ann Deschamps, Director of the Mid-Atlantic ADA Center.

The Center will also continue its Equity in Focus initiative to improve outreach and services to marginalized and underserved populations and build coalitions among stakeholders, including businesses, state and local government agencies, faith-based organizations, and individuals with disabilities.

The Center plans to expand its collection of videos to provide information on a broad range of ADA topics. To watch the Center’s video series created in collaboration with The Arc of Northern Virginia and the Fairfax County, Virginia Police Department on improving communication between people with disabilities and law enforcement officers (including Talking with Police, Traffic Stops, and Calling 911), visit the Mid-Atlantic ADA Center’s YouTube channel.

“We are excited to invite more people to engage with us if they have questions about the ADA,” said Ann Deschamps.

About the Mid-Atlantic ADA Center

The Mid-Atlantic ADA Center provides technical assistance, information, guidance, and training on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), tailored to meet the needs of businesses, government entities, organizations, and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic Region (DC, DE, MD, PA, VA, and WV). The Mid-Atlantic ADA Center is funded by the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research (NIDILRR) grant number 90DPAD0008.The Mid-Atlantic ADA Center is a project TransCen, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to improving education and employment success of youth and young adults with disabilities. Connect with the Mid-Atlantic ADA Center on Facebook.

Media Contact

Joshua Steinfeld, Steinfeld Consulting, 1 339-225-1581, steinfeldconsulting@gmail.com

SOURCE The Mid-Atlantic ADA Center