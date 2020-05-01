The movie begins in the 1970s with Farokh Balsara of Indian Parsi descent with t…

The movie begins in the 1970s with Farokh Balsara of Indian Parsi descent with too many teeth and scribbled songs meeting a little-known band Smile. It is a band nobody cares about until Freddie becomes their vocalist and gives the band a direction, starting with recording their first song.

The clear winner of the film is Rami Malek as he transforms himself into Freddie Mercury. His mannerisms, voice, facial features, physique through the years, body language is spot on!

Many have been talking about how the film doesn’t really highlight the ultimate fall of Freddie after he contracted aids. But in my opinion, it does enough and why should they go overboard? In the film, Freddie rightly says, ‘I have no time to be an AIDS poster boy. I want to be a performer in the time left with me.” And that’s the slogan of the film.

For the two hours that you watch queen, you will forget everything. You are in sync with the band as they rise to fame as Queen and the downfall of Freddie Mercury. You won’t stop humming their songs or forget Rami Malek’s performance. And that is where the film wins. It is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen’s music and you can’t afford to miss it.

Director: Bryan Singer

Cast: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee

Rating: 3.5/5

