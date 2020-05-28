Jimmys Post

The N.H.L. Is Coming Back, Pending a Few (Dozen) Questions

The N.H.L. Is Coming Back, Pending a Few (Dozen) Questions



Hockey’s tentative plan to resume this summer with a 24-team playoff hinges on resolving outstanding logistical, health, competitive and economic issues.



Source link

admin

Related News

Athletes around the globe wary of virus, sufficient testing should games return | CBC Sports

Athletes around the globe wary of virus, sufficient testing should games return | CBC Sports

Chris Thompson is an NFL running back. He also is the father of a 4-month-old daughter, Kali. Guess which of those facts matters more to

Boston Marathon cancelled for 1st time in 124-year history | CBC Sports

Boston Marathon cancelled for 1st time in 124-year history | CBC Sports

The Boston Marathon has been cancelled for the first time in its 124-year history. Organizers said Thursday that they instead will have a “virtual event”

Stung by Discord Over Officiating, the N.F.L. Puts a Coach in Charge

Stung by Discord Over Officiating, the N.F.L. Puts a Coach in Charge

Perry Fewell improved those around him in many of the stops he has made during his 35-year coaching career. Repeating the feat in his new

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *