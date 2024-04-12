The New European Bauhaus Prizes 2024 showcase sustainable, inclusive and beautiful projects all around Europe

BRUSSELS, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the Commission announced 20 laureates of the New European Bauhaus (NEB) Prizes 2024, for the fourth year in a row, organised with funding from the Cohesion Policy.

These prizes reward outstanding projects and initiatives that combine sustainability, inclusion and aesthetics, demonstrating how the European Green Deal transition can practically enrich the lives of people and communities. The prizes are awarded in four categories and two strands: one for established projects (the “New European Bauhaus Champions”) and one for promising initiatives from younger applicants (the “New European Bauhaus Rising Stars”).

The 2024 edition includes a special award for reconstruction projects from Ukraine, as well as a strong focus on EU regions facing socio-economic constraints or green transition challenges.

Winners received their awards today during a ceremony at the New European Bauhaus Festival from Elisa Ferreira, Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, and Iliana Ivanova, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, in the presence of Vsevolod Chentsov, Ambassador of Ukraine to the European Union.

New European Bauhaus Prizes 2024 laureates

The winners and runners-up of the ‘New European Bauhaus Champions‘ prize for accomplished projects are:

The winners and runners-up of the ‘New European Bauhaus Rising Stars‘ prize for promising concepts are:

Regenerative Agriculture Hub ( Spain ) won the public vote in the Rising Stars strand, for focusing on sustainable, eco-friendly farming practices that promote biodiversity.

( ) won the public vote in the Rising Stars strand, for focusing on sustainable, eco-friendly farming practices that promote biodiversity. Cultivating Companionship ( Germany ), winner in the category “Reconnecting with nature”, for proposing a research residency in a cornfield to promote life-centred design thinking for architects and farmers.

( ), winner in the category “Reconnecting with nature”, for proposing a research residency in a cornfield to promote life-centred design thinking for architects and farmers. Hydroscape Lisbon ( Portugal ), runner-up in the category “Reconnecting with nature”, for exploring water’s role in climate resilience and community space in the city.

( ), runner-up in the category “Reconnecting with nature”, for exploring water’s role in climate resilience and community space in the city. Cooperative Ownership of Communities ( Hungary ), winner in the category “Regaining a sense of belonging”, for promoting affordable housing and inclusivity through circular renovation and sustainable practices.

( ), winner in the category “Regaining a sense of belonging”, for promoting affordable housing and inclusivity through circular renovation and sustainable practices. Co-llection ( Greece ), runner-up in the category “Regaining a sense of belonging”, for reimagining rural narratives through art and community collaboration.

( ), runner-up in the category “Regaining a sense of belonging”, for reimagining rural narratives through art and community collaboration. Community reBuilding ( Ukraine ), winner in the category “Prioritising the places and people that need it the most”, for empowering Ukraine’s communities by creating or rejuvenating Community Building Centres.

( ), winner in the category “Prioritising the places and people that need it the most”, for empowering communities by creating or rejuvenating Community Building Centres. Teufelsberg Transformation Lab ( Germany ), runner-up in the category “Prioritising the places and people that need it the most”, for pioneering collaborative policy innovation through Design Thinking.

( ), runner-up in the category “Prioritising the places and people that need it the most”, for pioneering collaborative policy innovation through Design Thinking. Urban_MYCOskin ( Portugal ), winner in the category “Shaping a circular industrial ecosystem and supporting life-cycle thinking”, for transforming waste into eco-friendly valuable material.

( ), winner in the category “Shaping a circular industrial ecosystem and supporting life-cycle thinking”, for transforming waste into eco-friendly valuable material. The Station ( Belgium ), runner-up in the category “Shaping a circular industrial ecosystem and supporting life-cycle thinking”, for proposing an autonomous working station fuelled by renewable energy to transform seasonal harvests.

The winner and runner-up of the ‘Special Recognition to Ukraine’s Reconstruction and Recovery Effort‘ are:

Nad Dzherelom from the Lviv City Council, winner, recognised for restoring an abandoned natural area for social integration while preserving ecosystem and biodiversity.

from the Lviv City Council, winner, recognised for restoring an abandoned natural area for social integration while preserving ecosystem and biodiversity. Leo States , runner-up, for providing temporary accommodation for internally displaced people in Ukraine .

The 20 awarded projects were selected from 49 finalists that embody the principles of the New European Bauhaus. They will receive a monetary prize of up to €30,000 and a communications package to help them further develop their projects or replicate them around Europe.

Background

The 2024 Prizes recognise the best NEB initiatives across four categories:

Reconnecting with nature;

Regaining a sense of belonging;

Prioritising the places and people that need it the most;

Shaping a circular industrial ecosystem and supporting life-cycle thinking.

Two parallel competition strands are established in each of the four categories: The ‘New European Bauhaus Champions‘ devoted to existing and completed projects with clear and positive results, and the ‘New European Bauhaus Rising Stars‘ devoted to concepts submitted by young talents aged 30 years old or younger.

The New European Bauhaus (NEB) is a creative and interdisciplinary initiative that connects the European Green Deal to our daily lives. It strives for tangible change on the ground that improves our daily lives. It brings about sustainable solutions for transforming the built environment and lifestyles. The NEB combines sustainability with good design to reduce carbon footprint while ensuring inclusivity and affordability for all, respecting Europe’s diverse cultures and traditions. The initiative calls on all Europeans to imagine and build together a sustainable and inclusive future that is beautiful for our eyes, minds, and souls.

Since its launch three years ago in President Ursula von der Leyen‘s 2020 State of the Union address, the NEB has inspired a strong grassroots movement and an active involvement of Member States, regions, and municipalities across the EU. It brought forth numerous activities in all Member States – almost 500 dedicated projects in total – in the areas of research and innovation, cohesion, regional and urban development, skills development and culture. A vibrant NEB Community with almost 1400 members is currently working across the EU, reaching millions of Europeans.

For More Information

NEB Prizes

New European Bauhaus

Cohesion Open Data Platform

Kohesio

@ElisaFerreiraEC

@EUinmyRegion

Quotes

Elisa Ferreira, Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms said: “With Cohesion Policy support, the NEB prizes celebrate young people and initiatives that put the New European Bauhaus principles into action. For a fourth year, we are inspired by the creativity and enthusiasm with which local communities, projects and concepts embrace sustainability, inclusiveness, and beauty to improve lifestyles and living spaces. This year, we also give special recognition to Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction effort to build back better. We appreciate each and every application, congratulations to all who participated – you are the champions and the rising stars of the New European Bauhaus!”

Iliana Ivanova, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: “Warm congratulations to all the winning as well as nominated projects! Your achievements are incredibly diverse but they all show the transformative power of innovative vision of inspired people like you, coupled with dedication and hard work. These are the exact qualities that propel us forward on the path towards a more sustainable and inclusive future. This is why your projects embody the principles of the New European Bauhaus and why this festival marks a milestone in our journey towards a better future. I am especially impressed by the projects from Ukraine that show incredible resilience and determination in the face of adversity.”

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-new-european-bauhaus-prizes-2024-showcase-sustainable-inclusive-and-beautiful-projects-all-around-europe-302115602.html

SOURCE The New European Bauhaus Festival 2024

