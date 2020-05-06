The new hotel formed from train carriages positioned on a BRIDGE in Africa’s Kruger National Park

It’s a stopping service like no other.

Behold what is undoubtedly going to be one of the most sensational hotel openings of 2020 – a set of 13 restored train carriages that will house 31 luxury rooms positioned on an epic bridge inside South Africa’s Kruger National Park.

Views of the local wildlife will be afforded to guests from every room – and from the overhanging pool, which is sure to be a smash hit on Instagram. In fact, animals including crocodiles, hippos, buffaloes and elephants are likely to be seen in and around the bridge.

A rendering showing what the spectacular Kruger Shalati hotel, which is positioned on the Selati Bridge in Kruger National Park, will look like once completed

A rendering showing the inside of one of the 31 rooms at Kruger Shalati. This room is a carriage room and has floor-to-ceiling windows for sweeping views

The carriage rooms are described as being a ‘celebration of African design in collaboration with local art and crafting skills’

The stunning hotel comprises 13 restored train carriages. The hotel will be permanently positioned on the bridge

The Selati Bridge, pictured, was where trains bringing the first visitors to Kruger National Park in the 1920s would park overnight

The hotel – called Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge – is currently under construction on the 984ft (300m) Selati Bridge, erected across the Sabie River in 1912.

The bridge was where trains bringing the first visitors to Kruger National Park in the 1920s would park overnight.

The hotel will be permanently positioned on it.

There will be 24 ‘carriage rooms’ within the train, two per carriage, which will feature floor-to-ceiling windows to ‘allow for infinite views along the length of the Sabie River’.

The hotel has been described as ‘one of the most anticipated and exciting new offerings coming to the iconic Kruger National Park, South Africa’

The first train carriage is pulled into place on the Selati Bridge. There will be a total of 24 rooms in the carriages

Animals including crocodiles, hippos, buffaloes and elephants roam in and around the bridge

Rooms at the hotel, set to open later this year, will start at 7,950 Rand (£347/$428) per person per night

The hotel website says: ‘Each coach is created as a luxury den, adorned with organic furnishings, patterns and textures’

They are described as being a ‘celebration of African design in collaboration with local art and crafting skills’.

A further seven luxury rooms will be inside the ‘Bridge House’, located adjacent to the bridge, including the honeymoon suite.

A rendering showing the dining area and the pool deck of the Bridge House, located adjacent to the bridge

The hotel says it is ‘a perfect combination of Africa’s most breathtaking natural splendours with well-deserved luxuries’

Stays at the hotel include all meals, which will consist of ‘delectable African-inspired fare, house drinks and two daily game drives

A rendering showing one of the rooms inside the Bridge House. This building will have seven rooms, including the honeymoon suite

These are described as offering ‘remarkable views alongside the Sabie River and adjacent to the bridge, which encourage you to live in the present and completely feel at one with nature’.

The hotel’s sun deck, which features the stunning overhanging swimming pool, is being constructed on an old blockhouse next to the bridge.

Prices start from 7,950 Rand (£347/$428) per person per night.

The website states: ‘This is one of the most anticipated and exciting new offerings coming to the iconic Kruger National Park, South Africa.

The bridge, pictured before any work was started on it to create the hotel. Work on the hotel has paused as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

Kruger National Park is located in north-eastern South Africa and is one of Africa’s largest game reserves

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the opening date for the new property is unclear at the moment.

The general manager, Judiet Barnes, told MailOnline Travel: ‘Our opening date is a little uncertain at this stage as we are in lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic as a country. This is resulting in paused construction at the moment.

‘As soon as we are able to resume where we left off, we will be able to confirm our opening date. That said, at this stage, we believe it will be towards the last quarter of 2020.’

Kruger National Park is located in north-eastern South Africa and is one of Africa’s largest game reserves.

It covers two million hectares and is home to 336 tree, 49 fish, 34 amphibian, 114 reptile, 508 bird and 147 mammal species.