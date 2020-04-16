The New iPhone SE Comes With Same Battery as iPhone 8

The new affordable iPhone was finally launched yesterday and Apple is yet again keeping the iPhone SE branding. With pricing starting at Rs 42,500, the new 2020 iPhone SE is one of the most affordable smartphone options from the company.

Now technically the new smartphone is the same as the iPhone 8 in terms of design, but Apple clearly mentions that it is using the A13 Bionic chip which is the same as the iPhone 11 range. It is also expected to include an improved camera, which should be similar to the iPhone XR. The company didn’t say much on the memory and battery, but GSMArena has reported some details.

According to a listing on China Telecom’s website, the new iPhone has 3GB RAM, which is an increase over the 2GB of the iPhone 8. The battery is rated at 1,821 mAh which is exactly the same as the iPhone 8. Apple mentions that the battery can be charged as much as 50% in 30 minutes. Considering the fact that the phone comes with new hardware and software, day to day battery life should be better than the iPhone 8.

The new Apple iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, and remains one of the rare compact smartphones in this day and age. This display also takes advantage of features such as True Tone which adjusts the display according to the ambient lighting, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10 compatibility. The handset runs the Apple A13 Bionic chip, which is the latest processor also powering the Apple iPhone 11 line-up. The A13 Bionic also has a dedicated 8-core Neural Engine capable of 5 trillion operations per second, two Machine Learning Accelerators on the CPU and a new Machine Learning Controller.

It also has the glass and aluminum finish as the iPhone 11, but yet retains the sapphire crystal home button with the integrated Touch ID fingerprint sensor. There’s a single camera at the back for the photography requirements, but Apple says this 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture Wide camera is completely new. It uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic for computational photography which includes Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control features.