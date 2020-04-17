The New Khaki Field Titanium From Hamilton Watches

With lightweight functionality and military-style precision Hamilton has introduced the new Khaki Field Titanium watch. Hamilton originally began supplying precision railroad watches to soldiers under the command of General ‘Black Jack’ Pershing during World War I. They were used to time troop movements. Besides the requisite for accuracy, the watches first had to be adapted from pocket watches to wristwatches to ensure the soldiers could read them quickly and easily. Titanium is the perfect modern material for a military-inspired watch. Exceptionally light on the wrist, while still being durable and robust, the Khaki Field Titanium gives the wearer complete freedom of movement.