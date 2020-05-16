The new normal: What the future of travel looks like

These days, most of us feel like we’ve gone on an adventure if we’ve made it to the supermarket. As for finding that toilet paper and hand sanitiser are now back in stock? Frankly, it feels almost as gratifying as upgrading to business class on points.

Complimentary champagne has been replaced with fridges full of snacks. Capsule wardrobes have morphed into tracksuit pants and pairs of old moccasins. Plans to see the Big 5 face-to-face have been shelved while we hit play on another episode of Tiger King. Our luggage may be collecting dust, but our homes have never been cleaner.

Travel will return, and it will be a beautiful day when we find ourselves reclining on a Mexican beach with a tequila and tacos at hand. However, it will return to a new kind of normal. We want you to be prepared when restrictions ease, so we’ve asked the best in the industry what to expect.

ROAD TRIPS

You know that roadtrip you’ve thought about for years, but never got around to taking? Well, pull out a map and book an oil change, because 2021 will be the year of the roadtrip.

Justin Hales is the founder of Camplify, a peer-to-peer caravan and motorhome-sharing service operating in Australia and New Zealand. Business has been “in hibernation mode” since the outbreak, but he says bookings for Christmas 2020 and Easter 2021 are looking strong, because it’s the perfect way for couples and families to venture out safely and take their hibernation bubbles on the road.

“Caravan rentals and purchases peaked in the ’70s, but my prediction is that 2021 will be even bigger, because it’s the perfect opportunity to do a roadtrip,” he says. “You don’t have to worry about airports and planes, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to see your back yard. Plus, you can be fully self-contained, which makes it a perfect holiday while we’re managing things post-COVID-19.”

2021 will be the year of the roadtrip.

FLIGHTS

Aviation will take longer to resume. Mass cancellations, grounded fleets and huge operating costs have brought the sector to its knees. But experts are optimistic about its recovery.

David Galt, CEO of Webjet, agrees that domestic travel will be the first market to bounce back, telling Escape that the company expects to see trends emerge in weekend getaways to regional areas, holidays north to escape the cold as winter settles into southern parts of the country and, hopefully, ski trips.

“Webjet is also supportive of the possible trans-Tasman ‘bubble’ concept that is being discussed by the Australian and New Zealand governments,” he says. “We know Australians love travelling to New Zealand for the wealth of experiences, from skiing in Queenstown to discovering the islands.”

BIOSECURITY

Biosecurity poses a lingering question. Many passengers are protecting themselves with masks and many airlines are introducing screening questions and protocols. Emirates, for example, using finger-prick tests to screen passengers before boarding – although experts have expressed some concerns.

Professor Raina MacIntyre, head of the Biosecurity Program at UNSW Medicine’s Kirby Institute, says screenings might be of value, depending on the sensitivity of the test. However, it would be critical to ensure needles were not re-used to prevent the accidental transmission of disease.

“You could imagine, when testing is scaled up, that cost-cutting or carelessness by the testers could result in needle re-use, especially if it’s done by people who are not trained health professionals,” she says.

At this stage, the Federal Government is yet to issue a directive, but she says airlines will need to ensure planes are cleaned more rigorously than ever before. High-touch areas such as armrests, screens, tray tables and seatbelts will need to be disinfected regularly, as will high-risk areas such as toilets.

TRAVEL DEALS

The good news for travellers is that as soon as international travel resumes, incredible deals will start popping up left, right and centre. Points expert Steve Hui, founder of iFLYflat, says it’s because airlines will have to schedule flights first, and then generate a lot of demand to start filling seats.

“I’m expecting heaps of promotion about New Zealand and domestic destinations. Leisure travellers will be in for a treat; it will be cheap,” he says.

FREQUENT FLYER POINTS

Points travellers will be in a very good position, especially if they’re able to travel last-minute, because airlines will look to loyalty programs to maximise efficiency.

Steve says the same will apply to accommodation, as hotels welcome back guests and rush to fill empty rooms.

Travellers might see more flexible change policies, as providers strive to strike the balance between how many rooms they can sell and how many people will actually arrive on their doorstep.

“There will be a lot of cancellations – a lot of people won’t come. Hotels won’t want to sell rooms at discounted prices, so I think they’ll use points as a mechanism to fill rooms. That way, the sale is limited to a small group of people,” Steve says. “You’ll be able to take advantage of special last-minute deals. If you see Singapore for $15 a night, you might think, ‘Let’s go!’ We might be a bit more spontaneous.”

CRUISING

Whether you want to read a book on the deck with a cocktail in hand, sing your heart out at a piano bar or learn how to linedance, cruises provide something for everyone. They’re the ultimate hospitality experience, and much is being done to prepare ships for the next wave of guests.

“We need to understand that our world has changed. People are rightly concerned about health risks and we must address this concern aggressively,” says Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean. “We need to change the way we operate in a fundamental way. We have to do better and we can’t just meet the minimum standards, we can’t just be ‘good enough’.”

He says the company is presently consulting with experts to learn as much as it can about managing COVID-19, while developing practices to protect its passengers and crew when services resume.

DOMESTIC HOLIDAYS

There has never been a better time to explore our own back yard. Clint Feuerherdt, CEO of the SeaLink Travel Group, says it’s a great opportunity to explore the island getaways on our doorstep, from relaxing on Fraser Island, drinking wine on Kangaroo Island or meeting quokkas on Rottnest.

“People will be looking for experiences that offer wide open spaces, blue skies, clean air and clear water. Beaches, nature and wildlife will be top of the bucket list. This is something Australia has in abundance.”

Lauren Bath, a travel expert and professional Instagrammer, says bushfire-affected areas will also become must-visit destinations as Australians rediscover a passion for regional travel.

“They were really struggling before the pandemic came along, and they’ll have had a break to get their infrastructure ready. Tourism dollars will go a long way to helping them get back on their feet,” she says, adding that it’s the perfect time to embrace slower forms of travel and support local businesses.

“I hope that this time has given people a chance to reflect on how lucky we are. We’re so fortunate to have the ability to travel, and I hope to see a turn to more conscious types of travel, here and overseas.”

INSURANCE

It’s also been a tough year in insurance. Mass cancellations and widespread disruptions mean it has been expensive for insurers and consumers alike, which will result in premiums increasing. However, according to Phil Sylvester from NIB Travel, it may open the door to innovation and better products.

Many travellers learnt the hard way that their policies excluded pandemic outbreaks. The old method of hurriedly ticking a single box to confirm you’ve read the fine print might be headed out the window, replaced with direct questions that say, for example, “I understand skiing isn’t covered. Yes/No”.

“Most people buy travel insurance as a last-minute thing, which means they’ve tended to look for bargain prices rather than the value and benefits that come with each policy,” Phil explains. “I think we can expect to see an increase in bespoke products, where people can add bits and pieces to personalise their travel insurance to their circumstances, rather than one-size-fits-all policies.”

