The New York Times buys Wordle, and today’s word is TEARS

Today’s five-letter word is WORRY.

Josh Wardle, the creator of the popular word-puzzle game Wordle, announced Monday that he’d sold the game to the New York Times for a “low seven figures” payout.

“I am incredibly pleased to announce that I’ve reached an agreement with the New York Times for them to take over running Wordle going forward,” wrote Wardle. “If you’ve followed along with the story of Wordle, you’ll know the NYT games play a big part in its origins and so this step feels very natural to me.”

In response to the news, Wordle fans expressed both happiness for Wardle and concern about what the sale bodes for the game’s future. That’s because, at least in part, the Times reports that the game will only “initially remain free” — aka, that could change at some undetermined future date.

Or simply that the Times will just figure out a way to ruin the game in general.

Either way, Wordle was beautiful while it lasted. TEARS.