The North American IT Services Industry is Expected to Reach $700.6 Billion by 2027: Increased Demand for Cloud Services Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “North America IT Services Market by Service Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function, Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, Healthcare, and Consumer Goods and Retail) and Country – Forecast to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The North America IT services market size is expected to grow from USD 500.0 billion in 2022 to USD 700.6 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period.

As per managed services, managed data center and IT infrastructure to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

The managed services segment is sub-segmented into managed security service, managed network service, managed data center and IT infrastructure, managed communication and collaboration, managed mobility service, and managed information service. As per managed services, managed data center and IT infrastructure market size is expected to grow from USD 43.1 billion in 2022 to USD 62.0 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period.

To fully embrace digitalization, a company’s IT infrastructure must be matched with business needs. Greater security and compliance, agile infrastructure, increased staff productivity, and improved customer experiences are all benefits of IT infrastructure.

The servicing and maintenance of all hardware and network equipment, such as installation, upgrading, and patching of Operating Systems (OS) and other software, storage and backups, and fault tolerance, are all typically the responsibility of service providers and are based on the service level agreement.

Further, a managed data center is a particular kind of data center model that is set up, run, and supervised by a third-party data center service provider. It offers capabilities and features similar to those of a typical data center but via a Managed Service Platform (MSP).

As per infrastructure integration, the network segment is to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

The infrastructure integration segment is further sub-segmented into the data center, network, security, mobility, and others. As per infrastructure integration, the network segment holds the largest market size and is expected to grow from USD 40.6 billion in 2022 to USD 48.9 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8%% during the forecast period.

Network service providers offer various services to monitor, maintain, and protect the network infrastructure of organizations while reducing network operating costs. New network business tools are released by vendors to link users in various locations and improve communication efficiency.

To operate tasks, such as data transfers and switches, network technology requires network management software. Infrastructure is still not complete without network administration, which ensures that the servers, cabling, and switches are coordinated and achieve the required outcomes.

For every industry, reliable and secure network infrastructure has become essential. To guarantee zero network outages and streamline network operations, organizations of all sizes, including SMEs and large corporations, invest extensively in network performance and monitoring solutions and services.

As per application integration, application testing to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The application integration segment is further sub-segmented into application development, application testing, and application lifecycle management. As per application integration, application testing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Applications are checked for accuracy, usability, and consistency during the application testing process, which helps find flaws throughout the entire program. Applications need to be tested for improved functionality after development and before implementation.

It involves a set of programmed manual, automated, or both techniques to reveal software application flaws. It covers every stage of a software program’s functional testing. Such testing helps the team assess and enhance the program’s quality while also reducing the organization’s costs connected with software development and testing. Application testing can take many various forms, including unit testing, integration testing, performance testing, and acceptability testing.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Players in North America It Services Market

4.2 Market, by Service Type (2022 Vs. 2027)

4.3 Market, by Deployment Mode (2022 Vs. 2027)

4.4 Market, by Organization Size (2022 Vs. 2027)

4.5 Market, by Business Function (2022 Vs. 2027)

4.6 Market, by Vertical (2022 Vs. 2027)

4.7 Market: Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increased Demand for Cloud Services

5.3.1.2 Rising Digitization Among Enterprises

5.3.1.3 Rising Complications in Connectivity

5.3.1.4 Growing Need for Risk Mitigation

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Privacy and Security Concerns

5.3.2.2 Increasing Number of Regulations and Compliance

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increasing Demand for Managed Services Among Smes

5.3.3.2 Exponential Growth in Ip and Cloud Traffic

5.3.3.3 Growing Demand for System Integrators

5.3.3.4 Growing Scope for Exploring Next-Generation It Technology in Bfsi and Healthcare Sectors

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce

5.3.4.2 Increase in Vendor Lock-In Risks

5.3.4.3 Complexities Involved in Integrating It Infrastructure

5.4 Case Study Analysis

5.4.1 Ericsson Helped Newport Utilities Bring High-Speed Broadband to Rural Communities

5.4.2 Dxc Technology Helped Inail Fight Cyber Threats with Automation and Ml

5.4.3 Lumen Technologies Provided Refinitiv’s Clients with Suite of Fully Managed Trading and Data Propositions

5.4.4 Citrix Enabled Autodesk Increase Digitization

5.4.5 Rackspace Technology Provided Zachry Corporation with Expertise and Support

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Regulatory Landscape

5.10 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Key Conferences & Events, 2022-2023

5.12 Pricing Analysis

5.13 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers

5.14 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

6 North America It Services Market, by Service Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Service Types: Market Drivers

6.2 Professional Services

6.2.1 System Integration Services

6.2.1.1 Application Integration Services

6.2.1.1.1 Rising Need to Bridge Gap Between Existing On-Premises Systems and Cloud-Based Enterprise Applications

6.2.1.1.2 Application Development

6.2.1.1.3 Application Testing

6.2.1.1.4 Application Lifecycle Management

6.2.1.2 Infrastructure Integration Services

6.2.1.2.1 Growing Demand for It Platforms

6.2.1.2.2 Data Center

6.2.1.2.3 Mobility

6.2.1.2.4 Network

6.2.1.2.5 Security

6.2.1.2.6 Other Infrastructure Integration Services

6.2.2 Training and Education Services

6.2.2.1 Rising Need to Ensure Hassle-Free Implementation of It Services

6.2.3 Consulting Services

6.2.3.1 Increasing Need to Decrease Complexity

6.3 Managed Services

6.3.1 Managed Services: Market Drivers

6.3.2 Managed Security Service

6.3.2.1 Rising Need to Protect Critical Assets from Cyberattacks

6.3.3 Managed Network Service

6.3.3.1 Increasing Demand for Managed Network Services Among Smes

6.3.4 Managed Data Center and It Infrastructure Service

6.3.4.1 Rising Demand for Better Storage and Processing Capabilities

6.3.5 Managed Communication and Collaboration Service

6.3.5.1 Growing Need for Transparent, Co-Managed Services for Cloud Collaboration

6.3.6 Managed Mobility Service

6.3.6.1 Rising Need to Assist It Decision-Makers in Selecting Hardware and Applications

6.3.7 Managed Information Service

6.3.7.1 Increasing Complexity in Business Processes

6.4 Telecom Services

6.4.1 Rising Demand for Accessibility and Reliability

7 North America It Services Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment Modes: Market Drivers

7.2 On-Premises

7.2.1 On-Premises Deployment Mode Enables Organizations Maintain Data Security

7.3 Cloud

7.3.1 Increasing Reliance of Organizations on It Assets to Enhance Productivity

8 North America It Services Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Sizes: Market Drivers

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Increasing It Spending to Manage Business Operations

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Growing Need to Digitalize and Upgrade Business Processes

9 North America It Services Market, by Business Function

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Business Functions: Market Drivers

9.2 Human Resource

9.2.1 Rising Need to Improve Employee Engagement and Optimize Hr Processes

9.3 Finance and Accounting

9.3.1 Efficient It Services Help Remove Redundant Tasks

9.4 Sales and Marketing

9.4.1 Growing Demand for Appropriate Tools to Achieve Outcome

9.5 Supply Chain Management

9.5.1 It Services Enable Timely Procurement

9.6 Operations and Support

9.6.1 Rising Need to Improve Productivity and Quality

9.7 Manufacturing

9.7.1 Growing Demand to Analyze, Access, and Share Large Amount of Information

9.8 Other Business Functions

10 North America It Services Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers

10.2 Government and Defense

10.2.1 Rising Demand for Transformation of Government Infrastructure

10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)

10.3.1 Rising Need for Digital Transformation and Improved Customer Experience

10.4 Healthcare

10.4.1 Growing Demand for Tools to Support User Security

10.5 Media and Entertainment

10.5.1 Technological Innovations to Facilitate Personalized Services

10.6 Consumer Goods and Retail

10.6.1 Rising Use of Technology to Address Market Volatility

10.7 It and Telecom

10.7.1 Increased Use of Smartphones to Drive Mobility Solutions

10.8 Other Verticals

11 North America It Services Market, by Country

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Market Drivers

11.1.2 North America: Recession Impact

11.1.3 US

11.1.3.1 Increasing Number of It Cloud Service Providers

11.1.4 Canada

11.1.4.1 Rising Adoption of Cloud by It Service Vendors

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America It Services Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Market Share of Top Vendors

12.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors

12.5 Evaluation Quadrant for Key Players, 2022

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Players

12.5.4 Participants

12.5.5 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

12.6 Evaluation Quadrant for Startups/Smes, 2022

12.6.1 Responsive Companies

12.6.2 Progressive Companies

12.6.3 Dynamic Companies

12.6.4 Starting Blocks

12.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/Smes

12.7 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 IBM

13.2.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

13.2.3 Accenture

13.2.4 Cisco

13.2.5 Wipro

13.2.6 Hcl Technologies

13.2.7 Cognizant

13.2.8 Infosys

13.2.9 Rackspace

13.2.10 Tcs

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 Fujitsu

13.3.2 Capgemini

13.3.3 Ericsson

13.3.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

13.3.5 Nokia Networks

13.3.6 Gtt Communications

13.3.7 Sap

13.3.8 Dxc Technology

13.3.9 NTT Data

13.3.10 Nec

13.3.11 Deloitte

13.3.12 Virtustream

13.3.13 Digitalocean

13.3.14 Bluelock

13.3.15 Navisite

13.3.16 Lumen Technologies

13.3.17 Infor

13.3.18 Opentext

13.3.19 Citrix

13.3.20 Ifs

13.4 SMEs/Startups

13.4.1 Inventive Works

13.4.2 Techmatrix

13.4.3 Mission Cloud Services

13.4.4 Optanix

13.4.5 Securekloud

13.4.6 Ascend Technologies

13.4.7 Essintial

13.4.8 Aunalytics

13.4.9 2nd Watch

13.4.10 Cloudnow

14 Adjacent/Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqj8uj-america-it?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-north-american-it-services-industry-is-expected-to-reach-700-6-billion-by-2027-increased-demand-for-cloud-services-drives-growth-301730968.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

