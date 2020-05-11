‘The Office’ cast reunites to help John Krasinski pull off surprise Zoom wedding

Wedding bells were ringing on the latest episode of Some Good News with John Krasinski. An engaged couple, John and Susan, made an appearance on the show after Krasinski learned of their familiar proposal story.

It turns out the couple are big fans of The Office, so when John proposed to Susan, he reenacted how Jim Halpert (Krasinski) proposed to Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) outside of a gas station. Susan recalled, “He got down on one knee and just like Jim he was like, ‘I can’t wait any longer.’”

Krasinski was so excited about the engagement that he went online and became an ordained minister so that he could officiate their wedding. In fact, he surprised the couple by gathering their family and close friends on a Zoom video meeting to perform the ceremony immediately.

Music for the wedding was provided by country music star Zac Brown. Jenna Fischer also made an appearance and even offered a toast straight from Pam’s script. “One day your kids are gonna assume their parents are soulmates, and in your case they’re right,” she said.

After officiating the ceremony, Krasinski had one more surprise up his sleeve. Almost the entire cast from the series joined in the video wedding celebration as they danced to Chris Brown’s song “Forever.”

Some Good News with John Krasinski airs weekly on YouTube.

Watch as emotional Mother’s Day on ‘American Idol’ has judges and viewers in tears:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.