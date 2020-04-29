The Oil Execs On Trump’s ‘Opening The Country’ Council Are Major GOP Donors

Eight fossil fuel executives tapped for a White House task force advising President Donald Trump on how to reopen the U.S. economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic have donated millions to Trump and other Republican campaigns and political committees in recent years.

Earlier this month, the White House named nearly 200 corporate executives and business leaders to its so-called “Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups” ― which Trump has called the “Opening the Country” council ― in 17 separate areas ranging from agriculture and banking to sports and “thought leaders.”

“These bipartisan groups of American leaders will work together with the White House to chart the path forward toward a future of unparalleled American prosperity,” Trump said in a statement accompanying the April 14 announcement. “The health and wealth of America is the primary goal, and these groups will produce a more independent, self-sufficient, and resilient Nation.”

The 12-member energy panel includes eight oil and gas executives who have collectively made more than $4.2 million in political contributions since Trump launched his presidential bid in June 2015, according to an analysis from the watchdog group Documented. The vast majority of that total went to Republican candidates and political action committees.

The Trump Victory Committee, a joint fundraising entity of Trump and the Republican National Committee, took in $619,400 from the oil and gas representatives on the new council ― more than any other entity. America First Action, a pro-Trump super PAC, received $500,000, while the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee raked in $410,900 and $407,400, respectively.

The remaining money ― approximately $29,000 of the more than $4.2 million ― went to a handful of Democratic candidates and committees.

The energy group includes no one from the renewable energy world. Instead, Trump turned to some familiar allies with deep pockets in an industry that he and his team have worked hard to lift up. The task force includes fracking mogul Harold Hamm, the billionaire executive chairman of Continental Resources whom Trump reportedly considered nominating as energy secretary, and John Hess, the CEO of New York City-based oil and gas producer Hess Corporation who donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration.

Hamm has contributed more than $1.7 million to Republicans since June 2016, including a $500,000 contribution to America First Action in January 2018, Documented’s analysis found. Hess gave approximately $1.7 to Republicans, not including the inauguration contribution.

Continental Resources and Hess Corporation did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment Tuesday.