The Only Invited Chinese Enterprise On the Stage! NaaS Technology Shares Green Practice and Proposal at UNEA-6

BEIJING, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On February 26, the Sixth Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) kicked off at Nairobi, the Capital of Kenya. Environment ministers and heads of relevant authorities from more than 180 countries worldwide attended the conference. As the only Chinese enterprise invited and presented at the UN Science-Policy-Business Forum (UNSPBF), NaaS Technology (NASDAQ: NAAS) shared its green promises and digitalized practices on the scene, providing new proposal in China on global transport energy transformation and environmental governance.

The United Nations Environment Assembly is the world’s highest-level decision-making body for matters related to the environment. Regarded as a sort of “world parliament on the environment”, it’s held every two years. UNSPBF is one of the major sessions of the UNEA, engaging delegates of government, academia, business, and non-government organizations from all over the world in discussing issues of global environmental governance. As an international new energy asset operator and the only Chinese enterprise invited on the occasion, NaaS captured the attention of delegates of a host of countries by elaborating on its experience of energy transformation in transport sector and sustainability.

Zhai Yubo, General Manager of NaaS Carbon Neutrality Business, expressed that transport is a main sector in carbon emissions, accounting for roughly 1/5 of the world’s total carbon emissions. In the era of carbon neutrality, local authorities attach greater importance to the development of new energy infrastructure such as “integrated PV-storage-charging” facility when laying down city blueprint. Take China for example. By 2035, China will have more EVs than ICE vehicles, which is indicative of a demand for 40-50 million chargers. And in consequence, EV charging service, EPC service and O&M service market segments will expand. By 2030, China’s charging pile market alone will draw investment approximating RMB 3 trillion.

Amid the trend, NaaS persists in advancing transport energy towards electrified and green development, and providing one-stop industry chain service package from charging station siting consultation, EPC, operation and maintenance, energy storage, PV, to autonomous charging robot inclusive. Meanwhile, Leveraging big data, AI and other technologies and algorithms, NaaS is setting in place an online/offline hybrid EV charging and service network. As of September 30, 2023, NaaS connected over 767,000 chargers covering 73,000 charging stations. In the third quarter of 2023, NaaS’ charging volume leaped 66% year over year to 1.383 billion kWh, representing 21.8% of the public charging volume in China.

Built on such resources and technical strengths, NaaS, with “value of open platforms”, delves into new energy investment and consumption with unremitting effort. On one hand, NaaS, based on its self-developed NEF (NAAS Energy Fintech) system, builds a prediction and decision making model with insight into the industry to help local authorities and charging station investors arrange charging infrastructure with appropriateness and monitor post-investment assets in real time. On the other hand, NaaS teams up with its strategic partner Kuaidian to motivate users to engage in carbon emission reduction by awarding carbon credits. By the end of 2023, the service has garnered 594,000 users.

“Over the past year, we, on a sound local footing, set a paradigm of ‘integrated PV-storage-charging-battery swapping’ heavy truck stations in Anji, Zhejiang, in response to actual local demand for battery swapping in heavy trucks. Besides, NaaS also devotes itself to exporting local experience worldwide. During COP28, NaaS and CANGO jointly put forward ‘Initiative on Sustainability of Enterprise-Community Integration in the Middle East‘ to realize the goal of achieving carbon neutrality in the Middle East and the entire world.” Zhai added, the practice of sustainable development applied both at home and abroad by NaaS has been acknowledged in the international community.

In February 2024, NaaS was scored 60 in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, outperforming over 98% of peer companies in the world. Later in the month, it was rated “Class B” by Carbon Disclosure Project for endeavor in climate change, above the world average of “Class C”. Additionally, NaaS joined “Science Based Targets initiative” (SBTi) and United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) in succession, giving its pledge to contribute to achieving global carbon neutrality.

This year’s UNSPBF has showcased the efforts of the United Nations and countries worldwide in realizing goals of environmental fairness and justice, promoting sustainability and spurring actions of improving urban environment. By sharing experience at the forum, NaaS expects to explore more energy solutions and co-create a zero-carbon future through open cooperation.

