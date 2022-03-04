The original M1 Mac mini just went on sale for its lowest price yet

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE $129.01: Amazon has the 2020 Mac mini (M1, 256GB) on sale for just $569.99 as of March 1. At 18% off its $699 MSRP, this is easily its lowest price yet.

There’s been buzz about a new, redesigned Mac mini for over half a year now, and if we had to make an educated guess, it’s probably finally launching during Apple’s rumored March event. (Maybe. Allegedly. Hopefully?)

Either way, any deal-hunters out there shouldn’t wait around to buy it. That’s because the 2020 Mac mini with the original M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage just hit a new record-low price on Amazon.

Normally $699, the compact desktop computer is on sale there for just $569.99 as of March 1 thanks to a coupon applied at checkout. That’s its best price to date by a long shot, saving you a total of $129.01. (It’s actually never dipped below $639 before this, according to data on the price-tracking site camelcamelcamel.)

A winner of our coveted Mashable’s Choice Award, this Mac mini “is the most powerful computer you’ll find at this price point,” writes tech reporter Matt Binder. (Click here to read his full review.) It can tackle intense tasks like gaming and video-editing without breaking a sweat, but never gets too hot or obnoxiously loud. Plus, there are plenty of ports for the monitor of your choice (sold separately).

Amazon notes that its deal is “valid for a limited time only,” so grab your M1 Mac mini on sale while you still can.



