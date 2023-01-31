The Palais des congrès de Montréal welcomes Aglaé's unique glowing plant concept to its Events Lab

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ – Always on the lookout for creative, eco-friendly solutions for its clients, the Palais des congrès de Montréal is proud to welcome Aglaé, a pioneer of glowing plant technology, to its Events Lab.

Founded in 2016 by Sophie Hombert, Aglaé offers a unique concept that makes plants glow in the dark using a biodegradable serum absorbed by cut flowers and plants — a revolution that can be used to create temporary or permanent plant scenery, including for corporate events, immersive exhibitions and decorative landscapes

Firmly established in the event, culture and landscaping industries in France (Disney, TEDx, L’Oréal, etc.), Aglaé has continued to expand to Québec, establishing its first international office in Montréal last fall. This initial foray into the Québec market was supported by MT Lab, a partner of the Palais that seeks out sustainable solutions for Québec.

Profitable since its creation, the company employs seven researchers and designers and recently brought in two big-name investors, including Isabèle Chevalier, former CEO of Bio-K+ International. The Québec businesswoman joined the start-up on the French television program “Qui veut être mon associé?”, which led to a surge in interest for Aglaé’s technology.

With its alternative urban lighting projects in Mont-Tremblant and Lac-Mégantic, Aglaé also addresses environmental issues using a clean and unique method.

With the company’s groundbreaking approach, the Palais des congrès de Montréal is once again demonstrating its commitment to innovation, sustainability and creativity, offering innovative solutions to its clients in order to increase the impact of their events. Montréal and the Palais recently gained international exposure after featuring in Skift’s Innovative Destinations Guide 2022, which touched on a pilot program by RE-AK Technologies, also a member of the Events Lab, that measures real-time cognitive engagement.

Quotes

“The Palais des congrès is always looking for unique and creative solutions to make its events even more memorable for clients and attendees. We are delighted to be partnering with Aglaé, which combines innovative solutions with a commitment to sustainable development. They are a visionary company whose green technology unquestionably represents a forward-thinking solution for society.” – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

“My project has met with a lot of enthusiasm in Québec, and the Palais struck me as one of the institutions that best exemplifies Montréal’s international reputation as the world capital for events and entertainment. Joining the Palais’ Events Lab is an honor and makes me even more motivated to grow our business. The adventure is only just beginning!” – Sophie Hombert, Founder of Aglaé

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A recipient of the highest quality certification in the industry, the Palais des congrès de Montréal attracts and hosts conventions, exhibitions, conferences, trade shows, and other events. Backed by a creative team with one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, it generates significant economic and intellectual benefits for Québec and Montréal, while contributing to its international reputation as the top host city in the Americas for international events. To learn more, visit congresmtl.com.

SOURCE Palais des congrès de Montréal

