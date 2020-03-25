The Pants to Wear When You Have to Wear Pants

$79.50,

Welcome to The Esquire Endorsement. Heavily researched. Thoroughly vetted. These picks are the best way to spend your hard-earned cash.

We are living in strange times, so I’ll go ahead and state, for the record, something that usually doesn’t need to be stated: Sometimes, you have to wear pants. Real pants. The kind you button up, instead of pull on. The kind that cannot switch quite so easily between lounging on the couch and taking a jog around the block. The kind you used to wear all the damn time, before things got so strange.

Granted, there are still a lot of folks who are out in the world every day, wearing jeans or scrubs or what-have-you and keeping the fabric of society together, and damn, do they deserve our support. But if you’re part of the not-inconsiderable population holing up so that the efforts of those on the front line aren’t for naught, you might need a reminder that there’s a kind of figurative power in putting on a pair that seems better suited to life outside the home than in it.

Look, an actual button on a waistband! Timothy Mulcare

The world ain’t what it was, but your fits can achieve their former glory by looking to the past while considering the realities of the present. Step one: good chinos, like the super-comfy Levi’s XX Chino, in a wider-legged, cropped fit that’s extremely on-point for this particular moment in time. Here’s why you should have a pair.

To help those in need due to the coronavirus outbreak, check out our guide on where to donate here.

The red-tab detail is a nice nod to Levi’s denim heritage. Timothy Mulcare

They’re actual damn pants.

Not to overstate the issue, but man cannot live on sweats alone. Variety is the spice of (sartorial) life, and that goes double when you can’t change up the setting for your fashion choices. Plus, putting on some real pants might make you feel a little bit more like a real human, especially if you, like me, are prone to bouts of existential dread. Button up that waistband! Remember that the world is still out there. Take a selfie. Gram it—or just text it to your parents as proof that you haven’t entirely let yourself go.

$79.50,

A hidden, zippered pocket is perfect for stashing essentials like keys or cash. Timothy Mulcare

They’re still suited to some couch time.

Let’s be honest with ourselves, here: If you’re stuck at home, riding out this moment of social distancing, you’re still going to be camped on the couch wearing these things for a substantial portion of the day. Luckily, they’ll work just fine for that. They’re made of soft twill with just a hint of stretch, so they’re comfortable and forgiving. And the roomier cut means you can even tuck a leg under you from time to time. You know, to break up the monotony.

A straight-leg, cropped fit feels right for this moment in menswear. Timothy Mulcare

They’re the perfect fit for right now.

By right now, I don’t just mean “right now, when a pandemic is happening.” I mean “right now, when menswear is getting a little looser and freer, and a wider-legged pair of pants is a good way to change up your look.” When we’re all back out there (responsibly) crowding bars and restaurants and sidewalks, you don’t want to be the last guy still shuffling around in skinny jeans. A truly baggy pair of pants might cause system shock, but a cropped, straight-leg pair that gives you room to move while keeping the proportions fresh? That’s a no-brainer.

$79.50,

Prop styling by John Olson

Photography by Timothy Mulcare