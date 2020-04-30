The “Parks And Recreation” COVID-19 Episode Preview Shows Ron Swanson Enjoying Social Distancing
If you’re a Parks and Recreation fan, you probably know already that the show is returning for a one-off coronavirus-themed episode TOMORROW on NBC! We finally get to see what our favorite Pawneeans are up to!
Of course, the episode will feature Leslie Knope checking in on her friends. And in the preview for the episode, Leslie gets to chat with Ron Swanson, who naturally is spending time in his cabin.
In case you were wondering what he’s been up to, he’s hunting meat so he won’t have to go to the grocery store and he’s really into making jerky. “I’ve built up around a 12-year supply of venison jerky,” says Ron to Leslie. “I can ship you some. You probably have to get your incisor teeth sharpened.”
Leslie also asks him if he’s been practicing social distancing and he gives a very Ron Swanson answer: “I’ve been practicing social distancing since I was four years old.”
It’s great to see they’re both still close! As for what fans can expect from the other characters, the show’s creator Mike Schur told The Hollywood Reporter that the episode will focus on Leslie being a great friend and checking in on them, too.
“The whole special is not about the disease,” Mike said. “It’s about people coping with it and navigating their daily lives. The most important theme of the show is: Leslie Knope believes in friendship. She was loyal and friendly and put all her eggs in the power of friendship.”
“It’s about her connecting with people and holding that group of characters together at a time when they’re unable to leave their homes. That’s the running theme.”
As for Leslie’s BFF and beautiful tropical fish Ann Perkins, she won’t be working on the front lines as a nurse. “We debated having [Ann] on the front lines but didn’t want to trivialize or make light or find humor in what is the least humorous aspect of this entire thing,” the creator explained.
Seeing Leslie chat with Ron is an absolute treat, and I can’t wait to see the rest of the characters!
