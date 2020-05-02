The ‘Parks & Recreation’ Special Raises $3 Million For Feeding America

It’s only been a day since the Parks and Recreation Special aired and it has already raised a ton of money for Feeding America.

Stars Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Adam Scott, Rashida Jones, Rob Lowe, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Aziz Ansari, and more reunited for the event, which saw Leslie Knope trying to keep up with her friends during quarantine.

The special episode benefited Feeding America and has raised $3 million dollars so far, which includes the $500,000 in matching donations from State Farm, Subaru of America, NBCUniversal and the producers, writers, and cast.

Fans are able to contribute to the fund through May 21 at FeedingAmerica.org/ParksandRec.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated!” Chris reacted to the news on Twitter. “It’s not over. Let’s get that number up!”

He added, “There are a lot of wonderful pay check to pay check folks struggling to feed their kids right now. We’re making them stay home from work to protect our most vulnerable. They’ve earned our help.”

