The Plan To Get Young Voters Excited About Joe Biden Is Surprisingly Simple

A super PAC funded by one of the Democratic Party’s largest donors is reserving $11 million worth of digital advertising space targeting young voters, hoping that simply pointing them to the basic policy differences between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will increase their enthusiasm to vote in November.

NextGen America, which is funded by former presidential candidate and billionaire investor Tom Steyer, will officially endorse Biden on Wednesday and has reserved the digital ad buy to reach voters younger than 35. The group’s decision to back Biden isn’t surprising; it had already announced plans to spend more than $40 million targeting Trump and key Republican-held Senate seats this year.

The message NextGen is deploying, however, is surprisingly simple. The best way to get young voters eager to pull the lever for a 77-year-old they overwhelmingly rejected in favor of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during the presidential primaries is to point out his agreement with them on a host of issues. The ads don’t make grandiose arguments about how Biden will unite the country but instead argue he’s the best bet for progress on issues younger adults care about.

NextGen’s research into young voter opinions about Biden found many knew little about the former vice president, especially those whose political awakening post-dated former President Barack Obama’s successful 2008 campaign. Some were unaware of Biden’s stances on issues such as gun control, immigration and health care, and saw him as little more than another career politician.

The goal of the advertising is to remind liberal-leaning young people that one of the two old men vying for the presidency agrees with them on the issues a lot more than the other does. One of NextGen’s first ads is design to rebut the idea that there is little difference between Biden and Trump, comparing and contrasting Biden’s pledge to expand health care coverage with Trump’s support for repealing Obamacare; and Biden’s support for clean energy with Trump’s backing of “unchecked pollution,” among other issues.