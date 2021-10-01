The Poet is a revolutionary clit sucker

Clit suckers make me feel like Goldilocks.

While buzzing vibrators provide direct stimulation to the clit, suckers — also known as suction vibrators — use indirect stimulation through air pressure as if the toy is actually “sucking.”

To use one, you typically place the sucker’s mouth on your clit and let it go to town. Some people, like my Mashable colleague Jess Joho, praise clit suckers for inducing intense orgasms.

Most of the time, though, these toys make me feel either nothing or way, way too much. None of them feel, as Goldilocks pursues, just right — and certainly not like receiving oral sex , as excited users proclaim.

This is why sex toy brand Smile Makers’ new sucker, The Poet, enticed me. The Poet comes with three interchangeable “mouths” for the user to try. The result is a more customizable experience than using other suction vibes like the famous budget pick, the Satisfyer Pro 2 .

The Poet retails for $129.99, a much higher price point than Satisfyer’s $50 price tag. Is it worth it?

The nitty gritty of The Poet

The Poet is a waterproof toy (meaning you can easily wash all parts in water) made of body-safe silicone. Its plum body is round with a pointed edge, like a flower bud. There’s a single button to turn the toy on or off and to change the pulsation modes, and a slot for the charger on the other side.

The one button makes maneuvering the toy pretty easy. Press it once to turn on the toy, and hold and press until the toy turns off. There are finger pad-sized indents on either side, which can increase vibration or pulse speed.

The three detachable mouths are 10 millimeters long, 18 millimeters long, and 25 millimeters long. You can easily swap them out and find the best fit for you.

The Poet package comes with a USB charger, satin pouch, a product manual, and a “poetry book” that explains how to use the toy (and includes a poem, of course).

A blinking light indicates the toy has a low battery. Once plugged in the USB charger, the light will be steady until there’s a full charge, which lasts 90 minutes, in which case the light will turn off. For me, The Poet arrived fully charged.

The Poet has a steady vibration when you first turn it on. Press the button once to cycle through the different types of sensations. Beyond the steady vibes, the sucker has five sensation modes:

Quiver, a light undulating wave motion

Climax, a more intense wave

Spiral, a quick rev up and slow-down

Heartbeat, two pulses then a pause

Cha-cha-cha, three pulses then a pause

This toy also has a “sensor mode” to easily change the intensity of all these modes: squeeze the indented sensors at either side of the toy. To lock and unlock an intensity, press either sensor and the button.

Goldilocks and the three mouths

As with all sex toys, clean them before and after each use. The Poet’s product manual advises to wash the detachments separately from the body, and to make sure the toy is off while doing so. While this sucker is waterproof, avoid submerging it in water as it may cause damage; that means that, alas, it’s not a good idea to use this in the bath.

The mouth of The Poet goes around the clit. Smile Makers put this helpful video on its website to demonstrate:

I found it easiest to take a mirror down there and adjust the toy based on how it looked and felt. This is typically how I use suction vibrators anyway. For me, suckers require more experimentation, and The Poet even more so.

Taking a mirror to my vulva when masturbating isn’t my favorite activity. Usually, I just want to turn a toy on and enjoy myself. But given that The Poet is all about trial and error, I found myself less annoyed at this process than I was using other clit suckers.

There’s no rule that you have to use a mirror. Due to the learning curve for clit suckers and the potential for disaster if you use it blindly (as Mashable’s Joho put it, when a toy “sucks your soul out pussy-first” ), however, I recommend doing so for at least the first use.

With my mirror in place, I tried out the different mouths to see which one fit best (you don’t even need to turn off the toy while you swap them).

Ultimately, the 18 millimeter head worked the best for me. As it was the “middle” size, I couldn’t help but revel in the Goldilocks moment.

Considering that all bodies are different, I wonder why it took this long for a sex toy brand to step up and make such a personalized clit sucker. The three mouths are revolutionary.

The bulb shape is comfortable to hold, and modes are easy and fun to cycle through. Sensor mode made it seamless to increase or decrease the intensity, as well.

With The Poet, you can have as fast or slow a self-love session as you want. The sensations range from a subtle hum to strong throbs, depending on what you’re in the mood for.



Did The Poet feel like someone was going down on me? No, but I never expect a toy to imitate a human being.



It’s possible to feel not-enough or way-too-much, a problem that’s plagued the experience of other suction vibes. Thanks to the different attachments and my handy mirror, though, I was able to avoid that.

Did The Poet feel like someone was going down on me? No, but I never expect a toy to imitate a human being. Regardless, it did feel good, and climaxing was pretty easy.

A “poetic” clit sucker experience

As someone who’s not the biggest fan of clit suckers, I’d say I’m a moderate fan of The Poet. Is it the best toy I’ve ever tried? No, because rumbling and buzzy vibrations get me going the most. I will say, however, that The Poet is my favorite sucker I’ve tried. This is no doubt due to the mouth choice, and also because of the pulsation modes.

While I used The Poet solo, the different sizes also make this toy perfect for partner play if both partners have clits (and you’re comfortable sharing toys without protection). Experiment and swap out heads to find the perfect fit for each other.

You can also use The Poet during penetrative sex. Smile Makers’ website recommends the penetrating partner stand behind The Poet user.

While The Poet costs twice as much as the Satisfyer Pro 2, it’s less expensive than fellow clit suckers Womanizer ($199) and the Lelo Sila ($169).

If The Poet is out of your budget, then go with Satisfyer. If you can afford to spend more than $100 on a clit sucker, however, I’d say go with The Poet for the mouth choice — especially if this is your first clit-sucking rodeo.

Ultimately, though, choose which toy you believe will be “just right” for you.

