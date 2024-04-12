The Potential for Methane Pyrolysis in B.C: New Report Released

Techno-economic analysis shows delivered costs for hydrogen produced via methane pyrolysis at scale could be lower than the forecasted 2030 fossil fuel costs in B.C.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ – The B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) has released “The Potential for Methane Pyrolysis in B.C.” report, an examination of near-term opportunities in low carbon hydrogen production and deployment in British Columbia and beyond. Developed in collaboration with Orion Projects and Sky Point Resources, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the associated costs, drivers, barriers, and strategic pathways for leveraging the province’s existing energy infrastructure. It offers invaluable insights to accelerate industry decarbonization and address limitations of centralized hydrogen production.

“B.C. is in a prime position to generate ample low-cost, low carbon hydrogen,” said Sarah Goodman, Chief Executive Officer at CICE. “In particular, the report shows that distributed hydrogen production from methane pyrolysis can help decarbonize hard-to-abate applications where direct electrification is not feasible or viable.”

The B.C. hydrogen ecosystem is already home to trailblazing hydrogen innovators such as Ekona Power, H2 Portable Power Corp, HTEC, Hydra Energy Canada, and Illuming Power Inc. CICE is committed to spurring the intelligence and investment needed to accelerate innovation that facilitates rapid and widespread low carbon hydrogen deployment across the province.

“The Potential for Methane Pyrolysis in B.C.” report is part of the data gathering that underpins CICE future calls for innovation. It is a critical component of de-risking investment into disruptive, clean energy innovation where the lack of traditional revenue metrics can be a barrier. Leveraging a combination of deep-dive reports, community engagement, and subject matter experts, CICE uniquely validates future pathways to net zero, catalyzing the convergence of breakthrough decarbonization solutions and real-world implementation.

Key takeaways of the report include:

Methane pyrolysis provides a cost-effective, low carbon intensity hydrogen production method that could result in rapid and wide-spread hydrogen deployment across British Columbia .

. Methane pyrolysis can leverage B.C.’s existing energy infrastructure and resources to generate hydrogen at the point of demand, effectively serving areas where renewable energy, water, and carbon storage reservoirs are not readily available.

The techno-economic analysis shows that delivered costs for hydrogen produced via methane pyrolysis at a 300 tonnes per day scale can potentially be as low as $3.61 /kg by 2030, and with carbon revenues, be even lower than the forecasted 2030 incumbent fossil fuels in B.C., inclusive of carbon tax.

DOWNLOAD THE REPORT

To learn more, attend the “Potential for Methane Pyrolysis in B.C.” webinar on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 10am PT. REGISTER HERE.

About CICE

The B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that provides early-stage investment to fast-track the commercialization of British Columbia’s most impactful clean energy solutions – from Canada to the world. We match the urgency and efficiency of the companies we support, driving innovation like the planet depends on it. Because it does. Together with our climate-first community of innovators, industry leaders, investors, academia, government, and Indigenous partners, we advance future pathways to net-zero – leveraging B.C.’s clean energy advantages to attract investment, create good jobs and build sustainable economic prosperity for decades to come. www.cice.ca

