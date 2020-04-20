The Prettiest Mother’s Day Flowers | A Cup of Jo

Have you heard of The Bouqs Co.? They’re a flower delivery service that makes the loveliest bouquets for Mother’s Day, birthdays, or really any occasion. Mother’s Day is May 10th this year, and I’m planning to surprise my mom with one of these, below…

The Bouqs Co. helps farmers grow their businesses by partnering with eco-friendly farms that minimize waste, recycle water, and use sustainable growing practices. Their motto is “love first, flowers second, kindness always,” which shines through in how they run their business. I’ve sent my sister and mom Bouqs flowers many times during both hard and happy times.

Their handcrafted bouquets are designed in-house and cut fresh at the farm. They ship in bud form so they’re long lasting. On all their bouquets, you can choose the number of blooms you send — original, deluxe or grand — so there is something for every occasion and budget.

Here are some of my favorites. Which one would you choose?

How beautiful is Ballerina? With soft pink tulips on gently sloping necks, it couldn’t be prettier.

And if you like a mix of colors, Knockout really lives up to its name — the shades of these pink and purple tulips are stunning.

Santa Cruz’n is a gorgeous gathering of spray rose blooms in spring colors. For this bouquet, you can choose between 40, 80 or 120 (!) blooms. (This bouquet is so lovely, as well.)

When you can’t be there to hug someone in person, there’s the Hello Sunshine Bouq, with bright, cheerful sunflowers. How nice would this be to send to a friend or loved one who could use a little pick-me-up?

Last but certainly not least, the Mother’s Day Bouq is a gorgeous assortment of long-stemmed roses. Classic with a fun twist, it’s the perfect arrangement for moms, aunts, grandmothers, or any mother figures in your life.

If you’d like, you can browse my favorites here, as well as all their gorgeous arrangements.

Bonus for all readers: Today, The Bouqs Co. is offering 20% with code CUPOFJO20. Good through May 11th. Thank you so much!

Are you planning to send flowers this Mother’s Day? Which of these bouquets is your favorite?

(Photos by Alpha Smoot for Cup of Jo. This post is sponsored by The Bouqs Co., a company we use and love. Thank you for supporting the brands that help keep Cup of Jo running.)