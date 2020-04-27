‘The Price Is Right’ announcer George Gray, 53, stable and recovering after 3 heart attacks in 1 week

George Gray, whose voice and face are recognizable to fans of The Price Is Right, is “stable and continues to recover” in an Arizona hospital after having experienced three heart attacks last week, his rep, Phil Vardo, tells Yahoo Entertainment.

The 53-year-old has provided the voice of the popular game show and onstage humor, alongside host Drew Carey, since 2011. The show is one of the many that shut down production amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders issued in mid-March.

Gray had his first heart attack on the night of April 20, while on his way to the hospital for chest pains. When doctors attempted to insert a stent, he had a second heart attack. After a second stent failed, Gray had another heart attack on the operating table, Viardo told ET.

Viardo said Gray is “lucky that he was already on the operating table when the big heart attack happened.” He explained that Gray and his wife, Brittney Green, had been scheduled to celebrate their first wedding anniversary this month on “the remote beaches of Thailand,” where medical help would have been far away. Their trip was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“George would love to thank all his friends and fans for the outpouring of love and support. He is looking forward to returning to the set of Price as soon as they come back from the pandemic hiatus,” Viardo said in a statement to ET. “For now he will remain in Arizona until he is healthy enough to return to his L.A. home where he will continue recovery and any necessary treatment.”

Gray has also hosted shows including the Weakest Link and HGTV Showdown.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: