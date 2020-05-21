The Project host Carrie Bickmore, 39, covers ‘greys’ and has photoshoot

Just like many women in their thirties, Carrie Bickmore is starting to find grey hairs in her luscious mane.

And the 39-year-old TV host rejoiced on Thursday when she had her blonde locks freshly dyed.

The Project host celebrated the moment with an impromptu photo shoot, which she posted on her Instagram page.

‘Covering my grey deserves an impromptu photo shoot!’ Carrie wrote alongside the stunning snaps.

She added: ‘Fresh colour and blow wave’, before going on to make a joke about isolation ‘now where are we going out ladies?’

Carrie looked sensational in a purple printed dress by The Fifth Label that showed off a hint of cleavage.

Despite usually keeping things glammed-up on The Project, Carrie recently revealed things were a little more casual in isolation.

The bubbly blonde posed in the studio earlier this month, highlighting her underarm sweat patch.

She was recording her Carrie and Tommy radio show at the time and flashed a big smile while pointing in the direction of a wet mark on her grey T-shirt.

Ouch! She also posed for another picture that showed a huge rash down her forearm

She also posed for another picture that showed a huge rash down her forearm.

‘What’s more disturbing, Carrie’s sweat patch or Carrie’s rash?’ asked the official Carrie & Tommy Instagram account.

Many followers were left concerned by the mystery rash on her arm.

This month, New Idea published a feature about what it’s like working with some of Australia’s biggest TV stars, including Carrie.

An unnamed staffer said that while Carrie comes off as the sweet girl next door, she is actually quite reserved when she’s not in work mode.

The mother-of-two is apparently so focused on work that she rarely has time for small talk, which means she is perceived by some colleagues as a ‘snob’.