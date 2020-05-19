The Q Timex Reissue Is Back and Bolder Than Ever, Courtesy of 3 New Colorways

Sound the alarms, boys. This is it. The big one. The one we’ve all been waiting for. Because today’s the day Timex is finally bringing back its beloved Q Timex model, this time in three new colorways primed to make an already-covetable style even more desirable.

When the iconic American watch brand first debuted the style back in the ’70s, it introduced a generation of watch-wearers to the wonders of quartz technology and created an instant classic in the process. The sizable resurgence in popularity it experienced when Timex reissued an upgraded 38mm version last year speaks to the timeless nature of the silhouette and its lasting appeal. Hell, the thing sold out over and over again.

Well, Timex is back at it. Sometimes you’ve got to give the people what they want, and what the people most definitely want is more of the Q Timex Reissue, featuring all of the flourishes you’ve come to expect—including a woven stainless-steel bracelet, rotating bezel, and domed acrylic crystal—and now updated with even more color to liven up even the most forlorn of wrists.

If you’re a diehard fan of the silhouette or in the market for the ideal Father’s Day gift (good on you, sir!) you can choose whichever color you fancy over at the Timex site, all for a relative steal. Good luck and godspeed, folks. If past selling history is any indication, these are sure to go fast.