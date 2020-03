The Real Reason Chrissy Teigen Hasn’t Removed Her Breast Implants

Chrissy Teigen isn’t one to hold back on most subjects — but especially ones that relate to her beauty and appearance. In 2017, she got refreshingly candid with us about her decision to get liposuction, and earlier this month, the entrepreneur and mom of two opened up about getting a breast augmentation for the first time.In an interview with Glamour UK, Teigen revealed that she was roughly 20-years-old when she underwent the procedure, which she now has second thoughts about. “I want them out now,” she told Glamour UK. “But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery, and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'”Since her interview, Teigen has stuck to those sentiments. In an Instagram post on Monday, the model shared a throwback image from her days on the runway, and added that she still wants her enhancement reversed. “Happy 10 year anniversary to these titties and RIP to these teeth,” she wrote. Her caption garnered thousands of comments, including laughing emojis from Kim Kardashian West and Lisa Rinna.> View this post on Instagram> > A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 30, 2020 at 11:53am PDTComedian Whitney Cummings also commented on Teigen’s post with a question: “Wait isn’t ten years when we need to take them out?!” referring to recommendations by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons that advise exchanging or removing implants every 10-15 years. The model replied candidly, sharing that she wished she could remove her implants during self-isolation. “Yes, dude, and I really want them OUT,” she replied to Cummings. “Quarantine would have been perfect time, but apparently it’s not ‘ESSENTIAL’ smh.”And Teigen is right. All non-elective surgeries are currently suspended as medical professionals prioritize patients with COVID-19 as well as other pressing medical needs. So, as much as recovering from breast augmentation or other facial work during quarantine sounds ideal, in the name of public health, it’ll have to wait. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

