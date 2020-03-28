The Relationship Between Physical and Mental Health, Hard Work and Happiness

Carrie Minter, CEO of Carrie’s Pilates, shares how she defines happiness for herself.



Carrie Minter, CEO of Carrie’s Pilates, discusses how she applies some of the lessons she learned during her modeling career to her current entrepreneurial ventures, like how to handle any rejection and why an agenda is essential for effective time management.

Minter and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a variety of topics, including how they define happiness for themselves, handling the stress of running a business and the process of surrounding yourself with the right people. The pair share their thoughts on the productization process, and what Minter breaks down what she learned through the creation of her Minter Method Pilates equipment.

