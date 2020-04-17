The Restaurant People hospitality group launches TRPLIVE! – Lifestyle Media

As restaurants throughout the nation are closing their doors to in-person diners, The Restaurant People has developed a way to bring the hospitality industry into people’s homes.

This South Florida-based hospitality group has recently launched a live social media show, TRP LIVE!, to keep the community connected during this time of self-isolation. Topics will include culinary demonstrations from local chefs, virtual happy hours with favorite South Florida mixologists and beats by DJ Ricky Fatts, kid-friendly cooking segments and more. The series will feature a variety of hospitality workers and local celebrities showing their support for the industry.

Past segments include cooking demonstrations for Chicky Chickpea Stew and Cold Noodle Salad as well as a lively Rooftop Virtual Happy Hour and Mixology session.

Chef Lyndsey Waters (pictured), Executive Chef of TRP Taste and Rooftop @1WLO hopes this show will bring people together while they have to remain apart. “Since we can’t welcome guests to dine-in with us at this time, we wanted to create a way to stay connected to them and even provide a source of education and entertainment.”

Outside of providing entertainment throughout this difficult time, TRP LIVE also aims to bring awareness to the hospitality industry and those within it who have been severely impacted by the effects of COVID-19. Viewers with the ability to do so are encouraged do donate to Hands for Hospitality, a crowdfunded effort providing assistance to hospitality workers whose incomes have been limited during this time.

TRP LIVE! will host cooking demonstrations every Monday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. and Shake It Up virtual happy hour Friday evenings at 6:40 p.m.

Where to Watch:

@trptaste on Instagram

TRP Taste and Rooftop on Facebook