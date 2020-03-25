The Right Product for Every Type of Hair. (Yes, Even Yours.)
I’ll be real with you guys: my barber (rightfully) cancelled all upcoming appointments for the foreseeable future and I was scheduled to go in for a much-needed cut later this week. Now I’m low-key freaking the fuck out. Okay, yes, maintaining my grooming regimen ranks pretty low on my list of priorities at the moment, but still. For me, getting a haircut is more than a task to cross off the to-do list—it’s a form of catharsis.
Hair care might not be your first priority at the moment either. But if you’re similarly screwed, the easiest way to keep your hair in place (and maybe maintain your sanity) is investing in the right product. From serums to salt sprays, waxes to fibers, and everything in between, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of all the things you might need to hunker down and weather this storm with healthier hair than ever. If there’s any silver lining to this situation it’s that now is a great time to lean into new hair decisions. Go for that “messy look” you’ve never really been able to articulate. Try that high-hold pomade you’ve been putting off testing for years. Or say fuck it and let your hair grow as long and shaggy as it pleases.
We’re all scared shitless. Live a little. If your experiments end up looking slightly off—maybe you’re shampooing too much, or you need to apply that wax to dry hair instead of damp—at least there’s no one around to notice. And hey, you might even stumble into a style you’d consider making permanent.
Rosarco Milk
For dry, dull, or damaged hair, it pays to give it attention during every step of the styling process. Conditioning, for example, doesn’t just need to stay within the shower. A light leave-in conditioner makes certain your hair is getting hydrated all day long.
Fiber Mold Cream
Fiber gives you high hold with a matte finish, and should be applied to clean, dry hair. It’s ideal for textured, messy styles on guys with short and medium hair.
Thickening Dryspun Volume Texture Spray
You know when you wake up after passing out on a plane with your head at some haphazard angle, and your hair looks so flat you almost don’t recognize yourself in your phone’s reflection? (C’mon, it can’t only be me.) This travel-size spray solves all those problems—even if for now, the only place you’re traveling to is down the hall.
Silk Groom Serum
Kiehl’s has mastered the art of making light, non-greasy serums that help to control your hair without weighing it down. This formulation uses a blend of different oils to protect your hair from humidity while smoothing dry ends. If you’ve got curly hair, this could be your new go-to.
Curl Cream
You can’t just use any old product for curly hair; many of them are heavy, and will weigh down the bounce you actually want to keep. Verb’s curl cream is lightweight, and it also does a masterful job eliminating frizz.
Natural Wax Light Hold Formula
Apply wax to dry hair—shorter styles work best, though it’s great for tousled medium looks, too. You’ll get medium hold and low shine.
Grooming Cream
Cream is great for medium and longer styles. It gives you a light hold with little shine, and is best applied to towel-dried hair. It gives longer styles some light control and direction without locking it in place, and it keeps medium hair looking healthy and intentional—no messy bedheads here. Use a blowdryer for slightly firmer hold.
Air Dry Foam
Mousse isn’t exactly famous for being the best product for frizzy hair. Enter Ouai’s take, a product so light it won’t weigh your lustrous waves down. In fact, it wouldn’t even think of it. Apply Ouai’s air dry foam to damp hair and let it dry naturally. It’s as simple as that.
Hair Pomade
A lot of products today use the word “pomade” liberally. It’s a catchall that’s come to mean “hair styler,” but a true pomade will give you medium-to-high hold and shine when applied to damp hair. It’s perfect for short and medium styles, especially if you need a little old-school business pomp.
Tinsel Smoothing Oil
If you want to embrace something like Donald Glover’s recent look, you need to make sure your hair is seriously moisturized. Stylist Robin Capili of The Kin Room in NYC recommends a smoothing oil, like this one from R+Co., to keep everything under control.
Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
It’s not good to wash your hair every day; shampoo dries it out, stripping away the natural oils that also keep it healthy. As an alternative, use a dry shampoo in between washes to absorb excess oil at the root of your hair. Not only will it keep your hair from feeling greasy, it will also add a little volume.
Mannequin Styling Paste
Paste is the most versatile styler. In wet hair, it gives you a medium hold with a matte finish, and in dry hair, it’s perfect for messy, textured styles. Use a blow dryer on medium styles for a lightweight, durable result, and apply to the roots of long hair for enough hold without compromising your effortless cool.
Sumogel
Don’t get a drugstore gel unless you want your hair cemented to your head. There are lots of lighter-grade gels out there that don’t suffocate your follicles but still provide maximum hold and high shine when applied to towel-dried hair.
Ocean Mist Spray
This is the easiest styler out there. Spray it in damp or dry hair; the salt acts like a dry shampoo to absorb some grease, but you’ll still get a little shine. The result is a devil-may-care textured look that you usually only get from a day at the beach. Perfect for medium and longer styles.
Claymation Hair Clay Matte Finish
This is a clay-wax hybrid that combines the silky, matte texture that a clay provides with the high, malleable hold of a wax. It’s basically a Frankenstein of hair product and can tame even the unruliest of hair. Apply a nickel-sized amount to dry hair for a textured, semi-matte look, or to wet hair if you prefer a little more sheen.
Rough Rider Clay
Clay isn’t all that different from fiber—you’ll get plenty of texture and a medium hold. Apply it to clean, dry hair and then style it. But be warned that while it’s more matte than fiber, it’s also less malleable, making it a little harder to refresh during the day.
Superfine Hairspray
If ever you were to have a single styling product on hand, it should be hair spray. A light hold one—like Oribe’s—can meld into whatever sort of styling product you need it to in a pinch. It locks styles in place, so you can go about your day in peace.
Restorative Hair Mask
Dude, you totally need to try a hair mask. Aha! What is a hair mask, you say? Allow me to elaborate. A hair mask is essentially a deep conditioner you apply after shampooing to make your hair feel softer and look shinier. Leave it in for five minutes and then wash it out. Aren’t you happy you asked?
Straight and Shine Spray
Flyaway hairs might be the most annoying damn thing about maintaining a proper cut from morning to night. This spray helps seal your preferred style in, so you don’t have to worry about the issue.
Split End Seal
Long hair can look great, but it requires a little extra upkeep. The less frequent the cuts, the more likely you are to get split ends, which can make your overall style look dull. Oribe’s seal helps treat and prevent them. Use it on damp or dry hair.
