The Right Product for Every Type of Hair. (Yes, Even Yours.)

I’ll be real with you guys: my barber (rightfully) cancelled all upcoming appointments for the foreseeable future and I was scheduled to go in for a much-needed cut later this week. Now I’m low-key freaking the fuck out. Okay, yes, maintaining my grooming regimen ranks pretty low on my list of priorities at the moment, but still. For me, getting a haircut is more than a task to cross off the to-do list—it’s a form of catharsis.

Hair care might not be your first priority at the moment either. But if you’re similarly screwed, the easiest way to keep your hair in place (and maybe maintain your sanity) is investing in the right product. From serums to salt sprays, waxes to fibers, and everything in between, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of all the things you might need to hunker down and weather this storm with healthier hair than ever. If there’s any silver lining to this situation it’s that now is a great time to lean into new hair decisions. Go for that “messy look” you’ve never really been able to articulate. Try that high-hold pomade you’ve been putting off testing for years. Or say fuck it and let your hair grow as long and shaggy as it pleases.

We’re all scared shitless. Live a little. If your experiments end up looking slightly off—maybe you’re shampooing too much, or you need to apply that wax to dry hair instead of damp—at least there’s no one around to notice. And hey, you might even stumble into a style you’d consider making permanent.