‘The Right Stuff,’ With Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue and James Lafferty, Moves to Disney+

The Right Stuff has found a new launching pad.

Disney+ announced on Tuesday that the eight-episode scripted adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s bestselling nonfiction account of the early days of the U.S. space program, will debut on the streaming service this fall, after being developed for sister network Nat Geo.

The two men at the center of the story are Major John Glenn, a revered test pilot and committed family man with unwavering principles, portrayed by Suits‘ Patrick J. Adams, and Lieutenant Commander Alan Shepard, one of the best test pilots in Navy history, played by Limitless‘ Jake McDorman.

The rest of the team behind NASA’s Project Mercury, which was developed to derail Russia’s domination of the Cold War-era space race, includes Lieutenant Gordon Cooper, the youngest of the Mercury Seven (played by Once Upon a Time‘s Colin O’Donoghue); prankster pilot Wally Schirra (Mad Men‘s Aaron Staton); “soulful” Scott Carpenter (One Tree Hill‘s James Lafferty); taciturn pilot/engineer Deke Slayton (Escape at Dannemora’s Micah Stock); and no-nonsense test pilot Gus Grissom (Underground‘s Michael Trotter).

