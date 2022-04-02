The robot (vacuum) takeover is here. Get 40% off at Amazon.

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE 40%: The Roborock S6 Pure is a multipurpose smart mop and vacuum that will keep your home nice and clean, and it’s on sale as of March 30 for $359.99 at Amazon — that’s its lowest price ever, at 40% off its regular price of $599.99.

Scheduling when to tackle a deep clean is hard. That’s because it never seems like a good time — what’s the point of sweeping today if your dogs are going to shed an even more shocking amount of fur tomorrow?

But that’s where robot vacuums come in.

The Roborock S6 Pure has all the specs of a high-end robovac, with home mapping capable of tracking and storing the layout of multiple floors (up to four) for optimized cleaning, no-go zones that can be set to limit the S6’s room access, and total control over its scheduled movements via app. It’s also got some pretty sweet details that make it an even better performer, like automatic carpet boost, which will amp up its suction to full 2000Pa power when it senses that it’s on a carpet.

Raised doorframes and carpet edges aren’t a problem either, as unlike some other robot vacuums, the Roborock S6 is capable of climbing 0.8 inches over obstacles. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s pretty high for a little disc only 3.8 inches tall, and will be enough to get over most floor-based protrusions. And when it’s not, like with stairs or ledges, the sensor will recognize its limits and return to clean where it can, instead of throwing itself off the cliff.

Everything about the S6 is customizable, really, from suction levels to scheduled no-go zones (it’s quiet, but if you want it to stay out of your home office during work hours, just input that into the app).

Credit: Roborock

Explore related content: