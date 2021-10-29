The rumors are true: Timothée Chalamet used to mod Xbox controllers

Not only was Timothée Chalamet a rapper in his former life, but he was also a gamer.

In an interview with pro Fortnite player Nate Hill, posted Oct. 22, the actor confirms that he used to have a YouTube channel dedicated to customizing Xbox controllers. He was known as ModdedController360.

If you, like me, aren’t familiar with the concept of “modding,” it is essentially the act of modifying controllers. In Chalamet’s case, he spray painted them and sold them for $10 a pop. It’s not a bad side hustle for a 15-year-old.

The channel, which currently has 15,000 subscribers, only has three videos, and all of them were uploaded in 2010. In these short clips, he shows off the customized Xbox controllers he modified for his clients.

Each video is about a minute in length, but they contain some real gems and give insight into what Chalamet was like pre-fame.

But Chalamet clearly isn’t ashamed of his past life as a YouTuber. While promoting Dune alongside his co-star Zendaya, the 25-year-old excitedly recounted his enterprising youth to Hill.

“I had a YouTube channel people found. YouTube.com/moddedcontroller360. I used to paint mod controllers,” he confessed.

But his days as a teenage modder were short-lived. “My parents were like, ‘You’re getting spray paint all over the house, you can’t do this anymore,'” added Chalamet.

This morning I stumbled upon Vice‘s investigation into the channel. They consulted with “open source war investigators” and analyzed Chalamet’s voice, scars, and childhood bedroom to argue that ModdedController360 was indeed the Oscar-nominated actor. But fans have known about Timmy’s past as ModdedController360 since 2018 — due to the actor’s signature raspy voice.

Studmuffins, if you’re out there: Do you still have the controller Chalamet modded for you?

