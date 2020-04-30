The rumoured salaries of Australia’s biggest TV presenters REVEALED 

The rumoured annual salaries of Australia’s top TV presenters have been revealed.

Lisa Wilkinson sits at the top of the list thanks the lucrative contract she signed with Channel 10 after leaving the Nine Network in 2017.

The 60-year-old’s deal with Channel 10 is rumoured to be worth close to $2.3million.

Cha-ching! The rumoured salaries of Australia’s top TV presenters have been revealed, with Lisa Wilkinson (pictured) leading the pack at $2.3million a year

The former Today show anchor was offered $1.8million to stay with Nine, but wanted an extra $500,000.

When the network failed to meet her salary expectations, she defected to Channel 10 and joined current affairs show The Project.

While Lisa hasn’t brought blockbuster ratings, TV Blackbox editor Rob McKnight said last year that her pay packet was justified because of her decades of experience and ability to land ‘big-name interviews’.

Prestige: While Lisa hasn’t brought blockbuster ratings to The Project, insiders say her pay packet is justified because of her decades of experience and ability to land ‘big interviews’

Hot on her heels is Hamish Blake, who is now Channel Nine’s golden boy thanks to the runaway success of Lego Masters.

According to New Idea, the 38-year-old is earning an astonishing $2million per year.

‘He is Nine’s anointed son. From the execs to the publicists to the marketing department, he is universally loved,’ an insider said.

Big bucks! Hamish Blake (pictured) is reportedly earning an astonishing $2million per year

‘He can do no wrong and in return gets an extraordinary ongoing multimillion-dollar contract to keep him away from rival networks,’ they added.

Hamish has been delivering solid ratings for the network this year thanks to the continued success of Lego Masters.

The second season of the family-friendly show premiered to a metro audience of 1.23 million – the highest for any entertainment show of 2020.

Ratings: Hamish (left) has been delivering solid ratings for the network this year thanks to the continued success of Lego Masters

Former The Voice host Sonia Kruger is said to be earning a whopping $1.3million from her new deal with Channel Seven.

The 54-year-old ditched Nine for Seven last year, and is slated to host the upcoming Big Brother reboot.

‘She’s leaving because Channel Seven are prepared to pay far more money than Channel Nine,’ a source told Daily Mail Australia in November.

Superstar: Former The Voice host Sonia Kruger is said to be earning a whopping $1.3million from her new deal with Channel Seven

Her salary at Seven is said to be a package worth as much as $4million over three years, or $1.3million per year.

Sunrise hosts Sam Armytage and David Koch are big earners at Seven, but their salaries were recently slashed by 20 per cent due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the pay cut, Sam was estimated to be on $500,000 annually while Kochie was earning $1million.

It’s unclear if Sonia’s salary was included in the pay cuts, as she only signed with the network late last year.

Pay cut: Sunrise host Samantha Armytage (left) was earning $500,000 annually while David Koch (right) was reportedly on $1million, but their salaries were recently slashed by 20 per cent due to economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic

Seven News boss Craig McPherson told the Sydney Morning Herald that on-air talent affected by the pay cuts had taken the news with ‘great grace and class’.

‘I spoke to all my presenters personally and everyone was very understanding of the situation and handled it with great grace and class,’ he said.

In 2017, it was reported that The Project’s Carrie Bickmore and Waleed Aly were earning $500,000 each per year at Channel 10.

However, their salaries may have increased since those reports.

Tidy sum: In 2017, it was reported that The Project’s Carrie Bickmore (right) and Waleed Aly (left) were earning $500,000 each per year at Channel 10

Sophie Monk is another big moneymaker, although her exact salary is unclear.

According to The Courier-Mail, the 40-year-old earned around $300,000 to front the third season of The Bachelorette in 2017.

Her pay packet is believed to have increased when she signed with Channel Nine the following year, with some reports claiming she may have earned close to $1million to host Love Island Australia.