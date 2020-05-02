The Saddest Movies of All Time For a Healthy Cathartic Cry

There is a lot more to be gained from a tragic movie than a cathartic “good cry.” (Although, of course, a good cry never hurts.) Oftentimes, it’s the movies that make us most emotionally uncomfortable that achieve what is arguably the peak of cinema: forging human empathy. Those are stories that move us so viscerally that we remember them for years to come—even if we can hardly watch them more than once.

Whether you’re a ballad-loving, water-work-chasing sap, or a happy-go-lucky that rarely strays any sadder than a dog dying, it’s always good to work a tear-jerker into your watch list. After all, name a better risk-free controlled environment to practice your vulnerability than on your couch.

These movies will do more than just get those tear ducts leaking. These deeply moving narratives will connect you to characters and stories beyond your own culture, time, and nationality. That’s the power of cinema: a lens that transports you beyond the world you comfortably inhabit. Here are some of the saddest movies of all time.