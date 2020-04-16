The ‘safest place in Australia’
A huge part of Australia, including a capital city, hasn’t recorded a single new case of coronavirus in days and is the “safest place” in the country, according to a high ranking official.
The Northern Territory has recorded a 10th day without any new coronavirus cases prompting Chief Minister Michael Gunner to flag the end of this month as a time to plan for an easing of the lockdown restrictions on people’s lives.
The last positive COVID-19 case in the NT was a Darwin woman in her 30s on Monday, April 6 who had returned from North America.
The NT has seen a total of 28 cases but with no community transmission or deaths.
More than 6400 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in Australia, with 2897 in New South Wales, 1301 in Victoria, 1001 in Queensland, 433 in South Australia, 535 in Western Australia, 169 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.
The death toll stands at 63.
