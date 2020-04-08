The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Series Finale Gave the Rose Family Something Real to Celebrate

When times were rough, my dad used to always say we were “up shit creek without a paddle.” I’d heard the saying my whole life. When you were up shit creek, without a paddle no less, it was because things were FUBAR (another one of his favorites that’s worth a Google at a later date). That saying inspired six seasons about one hilariously misguided foursome in the most precarious positions: a family with Prada taste suddenly strapped with a Dollar Store budget. Their monetary wealth was only underbid by their lack of empathy and humanity. The Rose family moved into a motel in a town they bought as a joke and their fall from wealth was so steep that it passed tragedy and surged into comedy. Thus, Schitt’s Creek came to life.

In the final season, the Roses are still, somehow, nearly as comically materialistic as they were in their opening scenes. Moira Rose is still accounting for the wellbeing of her wig collection, which she warmly calls “the girls.” David is choking back disgust at having his wedding in City Hall. But the Roses, emotionally, have evolved. They have found love without sacrificing their own absurdities. This family that once deigned to cohabit with the town folk of Schitt’s Creek now call them friends and business partners and family.

This week, the Roses are saying goodbye though. This finale gives viewers a celebratory finish with David’s wedding and the Rose family’s final departure to Los Angeles and New York City. Sure, it’s tough for fans to see the show end on its own terms, but this was the way Schitt’s Creek was always meant to end. This euphoric podunk town existed to make the Roses better people, and with this final installment, it’s finally time to turn down room 7 one last time.

The finale of Schitt’s Creek is purely fan service, which can often be a disappointment to watch. Fan-driven plot can be a misguided wishlist of non-sequitur fiction. But for the final episode of Schitt’s Creek, it works. This half-hour, while a beautiful goodbye to the series, is largely inconsequential because Dan and Eugene Levy managed to wrap up every narrative arc before this last installment. “Happy Ending” is just that—a rare coda that allows the Rose family (and viewers) a moment to celebrate this accomplishment before them. Television finales and life milestones have this unfortunate similarity: rarely are they allowed the proper amount of time to breathe. Schitt’s Creek dodges that. This moment of celebration and fan service and triumph works because it was earned.

While Schitt’s Creek was always a comedy that focused on the flamboyant and silly, it never allowed its characters to find an easy way out. There’s a difficult line to walk when redeeming an unlikable character, but Schitt’s Creek managed to shine a light on the flaws of each member of the Rose family in a way that made you want to root for them. David, the emotionally unavailable son, finds happiness by opening up to his now-husband, Patrick. Co-dependent Alexis becomes whole by stepping into her own independence. Moira, a washed up actress willing to sacrifice dignity for fame, resurrects her career by demanding more for her craft. And the family’s patriarch who had previously owned and operated a chain of video stores was only able to rebuild a business by returning to the ground level of the corporate world. Throughout these moments of clarity, they also realized how important the love and support of their family was.

In those stories, we had the opportunity we have to see ourselves. The flaws each of these people overcomes speak to something vulnerable in each of us, but it does so in a vacuum. The power dynamics of Schitt’s Creek are turned upside down. In this town, there is no racism or homophobia or prejudice. The judgments cast are largely toward the Roses, not for their newfound lack of money, but for their moral shortcomings. Even when it’s revealed that local waitress Twyla has been a multi-millionaire for most of the series, the concept of massive wealth is shrugged at because in Schitt’s Creek, it just doesn’t matter. Not when there’s so many other gauges of goodness.

Pop TV

What makes saying goodbye to this sweet Canadian sitcom so difficult is that we don’t get a glimpse into that perfect world anymore. The Rose family’s invasion of Schitt’s Creek was a perfect storm: a reminder to this town how powerful its mentality is, and a wake up call to a family who could only afford to become stronger. As it ends, the Roses are better, the town is grateful (and likely a bit relieved), but we viewers? We’re left bereft. To stay disappointed though is to miss the point. Schitt’s Creek‘s greatest gift was the possibility that we could take a few of the lessons about going broke and leaving rich and apply it to something larger. Its second is that it’s difficult to imagine the series not standing the test of time; its influence is universal because good always begets good.

Maybe the only way to change the world is to do so in Schitt’s Creek. Maybe the only way to find a place like that is to build it. No matter how hard that seems, it feels so worth it because for six seasons, what a pleasure it’s been to be up Schitt’s Creek.

