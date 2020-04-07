The Search For Carole Baskin's Missing Husband Will Be Focus of 'Tiger King' Limited Series on ID





The search for Carole Baskin‘s missing husband is on and Investigation Discovery will be diving deep into the mystery of his disappearance.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the network has announced a limited docuseries that will focus on Jack Donald “Don” Lewis‘s disappearance.

“Love her or hate her, Carole is now in the center ring of the big cat circus,” ID shared in a statement about the show. “Is she a selfless crusader and protector of animals, who found unimaginable strength despite the mysterious disappearance of her husband? Or are we witnessing Carole Baskin’s master plan finally take effect?”

It continues, “Despite her claims of innocence, did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power and lay waste to her foes? No one seems to be talking – except for one man – and that man is the center of ID’s upcoming investigative series.”

The project is titled Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic, and ID says that you’ll get to see “the investigation you didn’t, and revealing the secrets only Joe knows and the exclusive footage that has never been shown.”

Don Lewis went missing in 1997 and Carole has denied any involvement in it. The case is still open.

Source link