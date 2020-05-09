The secret to a 70-year marriage

news, local-news,

Rema Jago met her now-husband Lloyd the old-fashioned way: By letting the air out of her bike tyres so he would come and help her. Now celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary, the couple said Rema had to use her manoeuvre twice for it to work. “I saw this young man going out past the yard,” she said. “He’d come home from the war, and I thought, ‘He’s rather nice’. “And so I let the wind out of the tyres on my bicycle and I said, ‘Have you got a pump? Can you fix up my tyres for me?’ He did. And then he [left]. I thought, ‘That’s no good’. So I let the wind out of the tyres again. He came back, and I held him up for the rest of the evening.” “I walked her home,” Lloyd said. “We didn’t get there til about nine o clock,” Rema said. Seventy years later, Mr Jago said the secret to a long marriage is “love. Just love.” “Each story has two sides,” he said. “It’s just a matter of taking in what your wife said. And you if don’t agree, you just talk it over.” “I think, really, that it’s been a nice marriage, and I have to agree with [Lloyd] – there’s some things that we’ve got to argue about,” Mrs Jago said. “You’ve got to be your own person, and have your own views.” Their seven children, 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren aren’t able to celebrate with them – but they are expecting a few waves through the window.

