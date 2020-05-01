The secret underground room hidden beneath this swimming pool

Advertisement

A decadent swimming pool set in the middle of a two-storey mansion is hiding a secret underground wine lounge with a 3,000-bottle cellar, designed with a day bed and window that looks out on the water like an aquarium.

A family-of-five have lived in the luxurious Canadian Bay Road property in Mount Eliza, Victoria, for the past year after initially buying the 2,500 square metre block in 2015.

It took two years to piece together the five-star hotel-like masterpiece, which is only down the road from Australian singer Tones and I’s $5.1million estate, and comes with many custom-made design features.

A decadent swimming pool (pictured) set in the middle of a two-storey mansion is hiding a secret underground wine lounge with a 3,000-bottle cellar

A family-of-five have lived in the luxurious 29 Canadian Bay Road property in Mount Eliza, Victoria, for the past year after initially buying the 2,500 square metre block in 2015 – and this is the cellar and wine lounge

The underground bunker is designed with a day bed and window that looks out on the water like an aquarium (pictured left)

The basement underneath the pool has a colour-changing light fixture, setting the mood for a late night soiree, and glass doors that lead to the cellar.

A marble kitchen and walk-in pantry wrapped in the stone are a centrepiece in the living area, alongside a $150,000 oven, which came runner-up in a global kitchen design contest run by Sub-Zero and Wolf.

A lift transports you to the master bedroom upstairs and there is a bathroom ensuite for all of the other bedrooms, providing maximum comfort and space for all occupants living there.

It took two years to piece together the five-star hotel-like masterpiece, which is only down the road from Australian singer Tones and I’s $5.1million estate, and comes with a host of custom made design features

A marble kitchen and walk-in pantry wrapped in the stone are a centrepiece in the living area, alongside a $150,000 oven, which came runner-up in a global kitchen design contest run by Sub-Zero and Wolf

The living and dining areas are combined to exude maximum space and comfort in the home (pictured)

A lift transports you to the master bedroom upstairs and there is a bathroom ensuite for all of the other bedrooms, providing maximum comfort and space for all occupants living there

You can see the ocean from where the bathrooms are placed in the house (pictured)

For the game players in Australia there is a billiards room with a New York-style bar, a gentleman’s office with a scotch bar, home cinema, gym and a hot rock sauna to relax in after a long day.

If you’re planning to self isolate there you can take advantage of the tennis courts built by international court makers Match Point Systems – who have made Federer, Becker and Martina Hingis’ home courts – or dip under the fountains in the pool.

There is also an outdoor fire pit to sit around as the winter months approach.

If you’re planning to self isolate there you can take advantage of the tennis courts built by international court makers Match Point Systems – who have made Federer, Becker and Martina Hingis’ home courts – or dip under the fountains in the pool

A gentleman’s office contains a scotch bar for important meetings to be attended to (pictured)

You won’t have to worry about when gyms and fitness centres will reopen because you’ll have all the equipment you need in the house (pictured)

The home cinema has tiered seating, just like you’d have if you visited an actual theatre (pictured)

The part-time developer who pieced the property together is looking to sell for between $8 and $8.8million, but is more than happy to continue living there should the price be too low.

‘It is the best and most expensive new home on the peninsula and one day after listing already had international inquiries,’ McEwing & Partners director Quentin McEwing told realestate.com.au.

‘We expect keen interest from Melbourne and Sydney buyers looking to move down here.’